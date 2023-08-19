‘How God inspired the story of my faith-based movie ‘Joba’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Biodun Stephen has spoken about the inspiration behind her faith-based movie ‘Joba’, saying “God showed me the story while I was in a traffic jam.” ‘Joba’ directed by Biodun herself was released in 2019, starring the likes of Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Chris Ihuewa, Ronke Ojo, Christine Osifuye among others. It was an emotional movie based on love, strength and the existence of God.

Recalling how she got the inspiration to make the movie, while in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the actress said she was on her way to attend a meeting in Lekki, when she had an encounter with God.

“I was listening to a song by Psalmos featuring Tope Alabi, ‘Jesu Joba’ while I was heading to Lekki from Ogba to attend a meeting . It was on repeat, and I just said, ‘There’s a story in here.’ God showed me the story while I was in a traffic jam. Suddenly, my windshield turned into a TV and I started seeing the pictures. I heard Abraham, I heard Isaac, I saw when he was about to slaughter him. Everything was mumbo jumbo, and I was like, ‘Lord, hold this, let me reach home. When I reached home, I went straight into my room. I sent a text message to my husband that he shouldn’t come back home until I’m done. Then, I started writing the script. I finished writing at about 3 am, and I went to sleep,” the actress recounted.

She continued: “After that, I posted on social media that I had just written a beautiful, powerful story that I’m so blessed with. I was still talking about it, and two days later, somebody sent me a text message from South Africa and said, ‘God said let me work with you on this film.’

“I did not respond to the message because I thought it was a scam. Then the next day, the woman insisted that the Holy Spirit said you have just created a film that we should produce together. I reside in South Africa. This is my number. At that point, my husband said, ‘Well, let’s call the number.’ And we did, I asked, ‘In what way do you want to work with me?’ She responded, saying ‘How much do you need to make this film?’ According to her, that was how the emotional movie was produced. The actress also talked about her passion for writing scripts.