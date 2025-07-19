A Soul-Awakening drama, ‘The Macedonian Call’ goes to the cinemas

By Benjamin Njoku

Film lovers around the world are poised to experience a powerful spiritual journey with the free online premiere of “The Macedonian Call,” a soul-awakening drama written, directed, and produced by Nigerian missionary and filmmaker Felix Bankole.

This faith-based film, which premieres tomorrow, Sunday is a product of Vision Drama Missions Outreach International in collaboration with NOSPLEJ Media Lagos.

The plot revolves around a kind-hearted man unknowingly trapped in spiritual captivity, whose condition is exposed when he encounters Pastor Audu and his assistant. The story masterfully portrays the real battles people face against ancestral curses, occult practices, and spiritual ignorance, highlighting themes of spiritual warfare, redemption, healing, and resilience.

The film features a talented cast, including Beauty Chukwuka, Yemi Bankole, and Juliet Ejiofor, each bringing authenticity and intensity to their roles. Despite production challenges, the team overcame obstacles through prayer, unity, and God’s guidance, resulting in a technically strong and spiritually rich film.

Set in contemporary Nigeria, the movie reflects everyday realities while pulling back the curtain on the invisible war between light and darkness. Through intense scenes of intercession, conflict, and divine revelation, ‘The Macedonian Call’ masterfully portrays the very real battles people face, sometimes unknowingly, against ancestral curses, occult practices, and spiritual ignorance “The Macedonian Call” aims to inspire a fresh commitment to missions, spark conversations around spiritual deliverance, and encourage viewers to break free from every chain holding them back from their divine destiny. The premiere is not just a film launch but the release of a message, calling men and women to stand for the Gospel and answer God’s call with boldness, faith, and unwavering obedience