Minister calls for cultural rejuvenation among youths

“It is this confusion today that makes leaders neglect their subjects in abject poverty while they live like Europeans.

He said that the confusion of which culture to adhere to has stagnated the country’s development efforts.

The event was the Tarok Cultural Carnival 2018 organised by Ntim Otarok Cultural Association (NOCA), with the theme ‘Promoting and Sustaining Tarok Culture in the 21st Century’.

Dalung, who stated this at a cultural carnival in Mabudi in Langtang south area council on Sunday, said that Nigerians acquire social vices like corruption and drug abuse from foreign cultures.

“Cultures like Tarok which we are celebrating today and I am from, teaches us to be our brothers keepers. It also teaches us to speak with one voice and have common direction as a people.

“The importance of the occasion is to come together and speak in one voice as a people in brotherhood and hand over the bulk of cultural heritage to generations yet unborn,” he said.

On the 2019 general elections, Dalung called on Tarok sons and daughters to refrain from politics of deceit, selfish interest and vote leaders that would protect their interest.

“We are sick and tired of people who represent us for years with nothing to show,” Dalung said.

He advised Tarok people to remain united and design their agenda as they live peacefully with one another.

Hon. Beni Lar, Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South at the National Assembly, affirmed that the Tarok culture has come to stay.

Lar stated that people without culture and tradition have no focus and direction.

The Reps. member assured the Tarok people of effective representation, pointing out that Tarok people believe in justice.

Dr Jemchang Fabong, Chairman, Plateau Youth Council in a keynote address, charged Tarok people to preserve their cultural values that emphasize peaceful co-existence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the carnival witnessed the participation of dignitaries both within and outside Tarok land.

NAN reports that the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau was represented at the event by the Commissioner of Police, Plateau Command, Mr Austin Agonlahor.

The event featured cultural dances and procession by different groups and age grades. (NAN)