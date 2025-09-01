Ex-minister Nnaji calls for preservation of Igbo culture

…as Edeaniagu celebrates New Yam Festival

By Chinedu Gabriel

Former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, has emphasized the importance of safeguarding indigenous traditions while embracing modernity, asserting that cultural continuity remains a cornerstone of national progress.

Speaking at the annual New Yam Festival of the Edeaniagu clan in Ishi-Ozalla Autonomous Community, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, Prof. Nnaji highlighted the role of cultural heritage in shaping resilient societies.

He cited Japan as a model of development rooted in tradition, noting that cities like Kyoto preserve ancient shrines not as relics, but as living symbols of identity and values.

“We must not abandon our heritage simply because it has been undervalued by others,” he said. “As we evolve, we must retain the elements of our culture that fortify our collective psyche and sense of belonging.”

The festival, which drew traditional rulers from across Nkanu land, as well as indigenes from all 12 villages of the community, served as a vibrant celebration of unity and ancestral reverence.

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Don Sylvester Chinedu Nweke, the traditional ruler of Edeaniagu, described the event as a sacred thanksgiving to God and the ancestors.

While expressing gratitude for the strong turnout, he also drew attention to the community’s infrastructural needs, particularly road conditions.

Despite past challenges, the monarch noted that the community had made progress through self-help projects such as the construction of a mini-stadium, boreholes, public sanitation facilities, and the restoration of electricity. He expressed hope that Governor Peter Mbah’s administration would extend more development initiatives to Edeaniagu.

“I live among my people, not in the corridors of power. Their trust in me is what drives my service,” he affirmed.

Also speaking at the event, Professor Munachimso Nweke-Okoye, a scholar and native of the community, reflected on the deeper symbolism of the New Yam Festival. She described it as both a spiritual covenant with the land and a celebration of ancestral virtues such as generosity and protection of the vulnerable.

“The Feast of the Soil reminds us that acts of goodwill yield harvests of peace and abundance,” she said, urging the community to uphold principles of justice, unity, and sustainability.

The festival featured traditional performances, communal feasting, and a renewed call for inclusive development, particularly in the area of infrastructure.