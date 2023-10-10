Ministerial slot: Shetty’s withdrawal shows cabal still in Aso Rock – Ex-minister Dalung

Dalung

A former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung has described the rejection of Kano State’s ministerial nominee, Dr Maryam Shettima, popular as Shetty, as an indication that cabals still exist in the Aso Rock.

Dalung made this claim while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

Recall Shetty’s name was withdrawn and replaced with Mariya Mahmoud in the ministerial nominees’ list submitted to the Senate.

The minister declared that there is still an existing cabal in the Aso Rock, stressing that the same set of people ensured that he did not return as a minister because his tongue was described as “toxic.”

He stated, “Even now, there is a cabal in Tinubu’s government, and they will always exist. They are a group of ambitious people with different ambitions within the power base set to hijack power and protect their interests.

“How would a ministerial nominee from Kano State find her name in the list and was told that she isn’t on the list upon confirmation?”

Asked if he would like to serve under President Bola Tinubu, Dalung said, “On the condition that they would not padlock this mouth.”

Recall Dalung served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019 in the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former minister also contested the House of Representatives seat in the flagship of the Social Democratic Party following his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress on April 18.

But, he lost to Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42,008 votes.