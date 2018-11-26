Okowa orders crackdown on ‘Yahoo Boys’,condoles with Ogege’s family

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday condoled with the family of Miss Elozino Ogege, a 300 level student of Mass Communication Department, Delta State University, (DELSU), Abraka who was brutally murdered by suspected ritualists masquerading as “Yahoo boys”.

Governor Okowa who was greatly distraught by the sad development has ordered a serious crackdown on all “Yahoo boys”, ritualists and all those involved in unexplainable and sudden wealth in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Monday, the Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, the Isoko nation and the Delta State University Abraka community.

The Governor notes with serious concern and worry, the increasing and disturbing activities of suspected ritual killers and criminally minded individuals, whose obtrusive and flamboyant escapades are becoming more conspicuous.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, It is with a heavy heart that i write to express our profound commiserations to the family of Miss Elozino Ogege, the Isoko nation, her friends, both within and outside the University community”.

“I am glad that the security agencies have made serious progress in the investigation into the murder and i can assure Deltans and Nigerians that justice will be served on the perpetrators of this dastard act.

The Governor appreciates the solidarity exhibited by Deltans and Nigerians in condemning the bizarre act and urged security agencies in the state and country to commence a massive crackdown on these criminal elements veneering as “Yahoo Boys”.

“As a government whose primary responsibility is the protection of lives and property as well as the welfare of her citizens, i urge Deltans and Nigerians to partner with the government and report to security agencies the activities of these gangs with a view to asistting the society get rid of such dangerous groups. Never again as a people shall we condone the activities of these known criminals as we all seem to agree that “enough is enough”.

“May the soul of Miss Elozino Ogege and all those who lost their lives in similar circumstances find eternal rest in the bosom of God Almighty,” the governor wrote.