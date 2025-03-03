2027: We won’t allow idle politicians mislead Deltans with lies – Aniagwu

Delta State Government, Monday, said the Oborevwori administration would not allow idle politicians to continue to paint pictures that were at variance with the reality on ground.

The administration said it while it would continue reply critics with projects across the state, it would not also allow certain idle politicians to continue progressing in error by exposing their ignorance to the workings of government.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this during a press conference in Asaba on Monday.

Aniagwu who was flanked by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Mr. Felix Ofou, said some persons who have been in government before either because they do not have appointment at the moment were continuously progressing in error by looking for who to deceive.

Aniagwu who was reacting to comments made by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege during a visit to Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas of the state, said the opposition should be able to show some element of patriotism in identifying what government is doing and not to tell lies that make them look uninformed.

According to him, As part of keeping them busy we need to give them more information so that by the time they read at least they have a little thing to keep them engaged rather than spewing lies here and there.

“At the weekend we saw the former Deputy President of the Senate, a man Governor Oborevwori defeated roundly in the last election accusing our government of neglecting the people of Southern and Northern senatorial districts.

He said Governor Oborevwori has continued to reply critics with verifiable projects in the Health, education, road, agriculture sectors and many other areas including human capital development which cuts across the three senatorial districts.

He said, “Starting from the Southern Senatorial District, in Isoko South, we have a good number of roads that we are constructing and in Isoko North we have the Southern Delta University located in Ozoro and you can see the amount of structures we are building there.

We have also continued efforts to ensure that the Technical College in Irri is completed in good time. The College of Health Technology, Ovrode if you go there now you see the speed at which we are going on with that project.

“The Ughelli-Asaba road which cuts across the three senatorial districts is also receiving serious attention and in Patani, we are working on Uduophori road, Schools, Water projects are ongoing and if you move from there towards Bomadi, you will see that the Ohoror – Bomadi road which is about 47km is ongoing.

“In our last EXCO meeting we also approved the Bomadi-Gbaregolor road of 18.6km, in Burutu, we have the Okontu – Ogulaha Road 12.5km being reconstructed.

“In Warri South-West we have Benikrukru internal roads, Okerenkoko internal roads, Okerenkoko, Kokodiagbene pepeama road.

“If you proceed to Warri North, the Ogbudugbudu – Ogbeinbiri Road is being worked on. The Trans Warri – Ode-Itsekiri road and bridges are ongoing and we have put the contract under ISPO which means we will be paying the contractor over a billion naira every month to enable the contractor complete the project on time.

“We have also completed a number of roads in Warri South including the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Road, Esisi Road, the Omadino Technical College is also almost completed and we will soon admit students into the school.”

Aniagwu further said Governor Oborevwori has taken actions to improve the landscape and the skyline of the capital territory, recalling efforts to rehabilitate the Ogbeogonogo Nnebisi road starting from Interbau Roundabout all the way to Abraka.

“Some of you were with us when we also had cause to inspect some of the projects within the capital territory i also mentioned the effort to give a facelift to the Summit road starting from the Summit junction through to the Government House.

“I also told you that we have also approved the reconstruction of the road starting from where you have the Leisure Park at the moment completion of the one from the government house to where you have the central bank estate and from the Central Bank Estate a new construction leading to Ugbolu so that you can easily navigate towards Akwukwu-Igbo.

“I also told you what we are doing with respect to reconstructing the major road that transverse the city center of Okpanam starting from the Alpha Beekis filling station through to the Catholic Church roundabout and proceeding back to the city gate.

“We also told you the effort to deal with the Umejei Road in Ibusa, you have had cause to accompany us to inspect the the road that leads to Ubulu-Okiti from Issele-Azagba-Otulu and we have also approved and awarded the construction of roads within the NYSC permanent rotation camp in Issele-Uku.

In the nine local government areas of Delta North, Governor Oborevwori has his footprints, he has been able to deal and complete the storm drainage in Owa-Alero to Owa-Ofie River, Idumu-Etiti Street is completed, Aliosimi- Owanta Road, among others are ongoing.

“In Ndokwa West, the Eweshi-Utagba – Uno Road, the Ndemili – Utagba-Uno Road, Construction of Inam-Abbi Access Road still in Ndokwa West LGA. In Ukwuani we have the Amai-Aragba Road already approved for construction in addition to what we are doing in the health and education sectors.

“Even when you come back to Ndokwa East, you know now that the people have, bid bye-bye to the use of pontoon to cross the Asse Creek. Now they take advantage of the Beneku Bridge and cross the bridge. That bridge is done and dusted.

“These projects i am mentioning you know, are very much verifiable. I am mentioning them as a way of seeing whether these people that are idle can engage a little in reading what the government is doing.

“I needed to mention them so that these our brothers who tend to show that they are very idle and even in the afternoon when people are supposed to be busy with businesses they are gathering people and then spewing lies so that they can have enough time to read and know what is happening.”

The Commissioner further remarked that the former lawmaker who was Secretary to the State Government progressed in error when he alleged that the PDP abandoned certain parts of the state in the last 25 years.

“When somebody says nothing is happening, like the former Deputy State President says for how many years of PDP, he forgot that he was a Secretary to the State Government under those number of years. And what that means is an indication of the fact that he has scored himself very low, even when he sat at a very high level.

“But maybe that failure, that kind of failure at that time is what he thinks is prevalent today? No. We have moved. We have left that channel. We are in a different channel where work is moving considerably.

“So, please help us tell him so that he has more information. When next he goes out, he can look for areas to proceed to rather progressing in a whole lot of error.

We just needed to give this information to help them so that they don’t continue to tell stories that make them look uninformed and we feel bad that they are people who are supposed to be highly exposed displaying that level of ignorance.

“We don’t want them to continue like that before they go out to the public and put us to shame as Deltans.” You know Delta no suppose carry last so tell them to ‘wise up’ a little”

He said the State Government has banned illegal mining at Ugbolu Heights and other parts of the state because of the environmental degradation in the affected areas. And asked that all the people digging and destroying the landscape of the UGBOLU heights desist from doing so all risk arrest.