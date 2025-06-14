Hard work can lift anyone to the top, says Okowa, hails Owamah

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

By Ochuko Akuopha

OWA-ALERO, Delta State – Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has emphasized that with hard work, honesty, and diligence, individuals can rise to the top, regardless of their background.

Okowa made the remark on Friday at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, during a thanksgiving service in honour of Professor Hilary Owamah, newly appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of Delta State University, Abraka.

Commending Owamah’s achievements, Okowa described his journey as a testament to the power of perseverance. “I am proud of you. You have stirred up in my heart what people can achieve if they work hard and stay focused. Even from a humble beginning, it is possible to get to the top,” he said.

He praised the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Asagba, for recognizing Owamah’s efforts and appointing him to such a critical position. “I am a happy man. Prof. Owamah was born when I had already become a medical doctor, and today I see him not only as a professor but now a Deputy Vice Chancellor. That makes me proud.”

In his remarks, Prof. Asagba described Owamah as “a working machine” whose energy and drive made him the ideal fit for the position. “The office of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) is the engine room of the university. I have seen these qualities in him, and I urge everyone to support him,” he said.

The thanksgiving service also featured a sermon by Rt. Rev. Godfrey Ekpenisi, Anglican Bishop of Ika Diocese, who noted the divine nature of Owamah’s promotion. Quoting Luke 12:48, he reminded the congregation that “to whom much is given, much will be required,” urging the new DVC to serve with integrity, diligence, and humility.

Prof. Owamah, in his address, reflected on his humble beginnings, expressing gratitude to God and everyone who supported his academic journey. “I come from a very poor background, and I thank God for seeing me through despite the tough circumstances,” he said.

He extended his appreciation to Prof. Asagba for the confidence reposed in him and thanked dignitaries including Senator Okowa and the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, for gracing the occasion.

Other attendees included former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd), Commissioner for Environment Mr. Ejiro Jamani, former DELSU Vice Chancellor Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, Ika North East Council Chairman Monday Odigwe, former Isoko Development Union President General Chief Idu Amadhe, and several top government functionaries.