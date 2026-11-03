Atiku’s claim: DSS denies plotting Sokoto protest, orders probe

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegations that it planned to organise protests in Sokoto State, describing the claim by former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as inconsistent with its operations.

The Service, however, said its Director-General had ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the former vice president.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, the DSS said its operatives deployed to protect the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mannir Daniya, evacuated him to safety when he was attacked on October 31, 2026.

According to the Service, Daniya escaped unhurt during the incident, while two DSS operatives were assaulted and were still receiving treatment in hospital as of the time of the statement.

The DSS said the governorship candidate personally contacted the State Director of the Service in Sokoto to express appreciation for the intervention and subsequently requested additional security reinforcement.

The Service also cited its arrest and prosecution of Monday Udeme Steven in Rivers State on March 2, 2026, for allegedly threatening to attack the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

It said Steven was prosecuted before a Federal High Court in Rivers State and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

The DSS said its operations to protect politicians across party lines contradicted Atiku’s allegation, which it argued could demoralise its operatives risking their lives in the line of duty.

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It nevertheless said the Director-General had ordered an investigation into the allegation out of respect for the former vice president.

The Service also recalled a similar allegation by African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, that it was involved in an attack on him in Ekiti State.

It said it appreciated the police for their swift investigation and preliminary report on the incident, which identified an altercation as its cause and led to the arrest of 11 suspects.

The DSS added that it would await the outcome of the police investigation and would not dissipate further energy on the matter.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to accountability under its current Director-General.