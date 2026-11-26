Former Deputy National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, says he will commence his presidential campaign next week, adding that he is considering former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for the position of Director-General of his campaign council.

Bala, who served as the party’s Deputy National Chairman for the North-East, disclosed this in an interview, expressing confidence that his political movement enjoys widespread support among Nigerians.

He said he did not expect any attacks against his campaign, insisting that Nigerians were in support of his presidential ambition.

“We are starting our presidential campaign next week. Nobody will attack us because Nigerians love us,” he said.

Bala also said he was considering Atiku for the position of Director-General of his campaign council, provided the former vice-president properly returns to the ADC.

His planned campaign comes amid the prolonged leadership crisis rocking the ADC, particularly the dispute between Bala and the faction led by former Senate President David Mark.

In September 2025, Bala approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an order restraining Mark and other members of the party’s interim leadership from parading themselves as its national officers.

The suit challenged Mark’s emergence as national chairman and the appointment of Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary following the resignation of Ralph Nwosu.

In a judgment delivered on November 5, 2026, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court nullified the Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku as the ADC’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.