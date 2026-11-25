File: Rotimi Amaechi (left) and Atiku Abubakar.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday, saying Nigeria needs leaders with the experience, courage and capacity to address its economic and security challenges.

Amaechi, in a birthday message issued on Wednesday, described Atiku as a distinguished statesman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and patriot whose contributions to Nigeria’s political, economic and social development remained significant.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), turned 80 on Wednesday.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, recalled Atiku’s tenure as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, noting his role in consolidating the Fourth Republic and driving economic reforms.

He also highlighted Atiku’s leadership of the National Council on Privatisation, saying his contributions reflected his belief in private-sector development and an enabling business environment.

The former minister also commended Atiku’s entrepreneurial investments in agriculture, logistics and real estate, as well as his establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

He said the university reflected Atiku’s commitment to education and human capital development.

Amaechi further acknowledged Atiku’s philanthropic activities, particularly his support for educational opportunities for disadvantaged Nigerians and young people affected by the Chibok tragedy.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, Amaechi said Nigeria required leadership capable of restoring economic confidence, strengthening national security, improving education and healthcare, and ensuring reliable electricity supply.

He also backed Atiku’s proposed reintroduction of petroleum production subsidy, arguing that the policy could reduce transportation costs and ease the burden of rising prices on households.

According to Amaechi, Nigeria needs a people-centred development agenda that prioritises entrepreneurship, technological innovation, human capital development and private-sector-led growth.

He expressed confidence in Atiku’s ambition to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying the country needed leaders who understood its challenges and were prepared to take difficult decisions.

Amaechi also called for a Nigeria where young people could find opportunities at home, farmers could prosper, businesses could grow and citizens could access quality education regardless of their backgrounds.

He wished Atiku good health, wisdom and strength, while commending his contributions to public service, education, philanthropy and the country’s democratic development.

“At 80, your journey is not merely a story of past accomplishments but a reminder that experience must be deployed in the service of the future,” Amaechi said.