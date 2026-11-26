… as search intensifies

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — A father, Mr Phillip Aku, has appealed to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and the Commissioner of Police to intervene in the search for his missing only daughter, Miss Fortunate Chiamaka, a nursing graduate of Abia State University, Uturu.

Chiamaka, who is undergoing a one-year internship at the Abia Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, reportedly disappeared on Monday, November 23, after leaving home for afternoon duty.

Her father alleged that she might have fallen victim to a criminal syndicate operating commercial tricycles, which reportedly took her to an unknown location after allegedly hypnotising her.

Speaking with Vanguard on Wednesday night, Aku said the family became worried when his daughter failed to return home that night.

He explained that Chiamaka usually returned between 7pm and 8pm after afternoon duty, although her closing time sometimes extended to 9pm.

According to him, the family initially thought she might have been delayed at work but became alarmed when repeated calls to her telephone went unanswered.

“We waited. Our gate was open. We didn’t see her. When it was 9, 10 o’clock and we didn’t see her, we knew there was trouble,” he recounted.

The family’s fears intensified the following day when a video surfaced online showing Chiamaka in an apparently confused and exhausted condition, with an appeal for anyone who could identify her or her family to come forward.

Aku said the video showed that his daughter had been found around Umuekaa, Isiala Ngwa South, by a Good Samaritan, who reportedly took her to a nearby police station for assistance.

The Good Samaritan was said to have recorded and circulated the video in an effort to reunite the apparently disoriented woman with her family.

Upon seeing the footage, the distraught father reportedly rushed to Umuekaa early Tuesday morning, showing the video to residents and asking for information about his daughter’s whereabouts.

He said he subsequently went to the police station where Chiamaka had reportedly been taken for protection.

According to him, officers confirmed that his daughter had been brought to the station the previous day and identified her from the video but could not produce her.

“They said this is the girl that was with them yesterday. She was here. I thought maybe they had kept her somewhere and would bring her out. Unfortunately, it was not like that,” he said.

Aku alleged that the officers told him they had released his daughter because they lacked the facilities to keep her and did not want to get into trouble.

He expressed shock that a woman reportedly found in a disoriented condition, unable to communicate properly and visibly exhausted, could allegedly be released without adequate efforts to establish her identity, locate her family or ensure her safety.

The father’s frustration reportedly increased when the officers suggested helping him search the surrounding area but allegedly asked him to provide money for fuel for their vehicle.

“How can somebody bring a girl to you for protection and this is what you do? They said they didn’t have facilities to keep her. Because she was not talking and looked tired, they didn’t know what to do, so they let her go,” Aku lamented.

The family is particularly devastated by the circumstances surrounding Chiamaka’s disappearance, as she is their only daughter and had only recently graduated before commencing her nursing internship.

Aku appealed to the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Governor Otti, other security agencies and members of the public to urgently intervene and help locate his daughter.

The family expressed fears for her safety and called for a coordinated search to establish her whereabouts.

Anyone with useful information about Chiamaka’s whereabouts is urged to contact the family on 07034907745 or report to the nearest police station.

Efforts to obtain the police reaction were unsuccessful, as the Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, could not be reached.

She had yet to respond to a text message sent to her telephone as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, reports of criminal syndicates allegedly abducting unsuspecting commuters after hypnotising them have occasionally emerged around Umuahia, the state capital.

The suspects reportedly operate with tricycles and, sometimes, shuttle buses, posing as commercial transport operators to deceive unsuspecting commuters.