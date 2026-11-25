Chief Bode George speaking at a news conference marking his 81st birthday on Wednesday in Lagos. Photo credit: NAN

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he remains opposed to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

George said Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, continued to believe his continued ambition to succeed President Bola Tinubu was inconsistent with the power rotation arrangement designed to promote equity, fairness and national unity between the North and South.

George, who spoke at a news conference marking his 81st birthday, said the arrangement, which was part of the vision of the founding fathers of the current democratic dispensation, provided for the sharing of six strategic national positions among the country’s six geopolitical zones.

According to him, the arrangement requires power to rotate between the northern and southern regions after every eight years to ensure fairness and preserve national unity.

“It would have been an aberration if a southerner insisted on succeeding former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007.

“Later, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar disrupted this trajectory when he insisted on succeeding President Buhari, a fellow northerner, in 2023.

“This was why I kicked against his ambition. He went ahead and did everything possible but failed.

“And now, he is back, still seeking to be president when the South has not yet completed eight years. I am still against his presidential ambition,” he said.

George said Atiku was the only northerner currently pursuing the presidency in 2027, despite the South having the opportunity to complete its eight-year tenure.

“Is Atiku the only Northerner in Nigeria? Why is he contesting for this office every four years? Why is he inordinately ambitious? He is 80 years old already. I want to advise him to forget his presidential ambition next year.

“He should return in 2031 when the seat returns to the North. By then, he will be close to 85 years old, and Nigerians will decide if they want to vote for him or not,” he said.

George, a former military governor of Ondo State, said selfish political ambitions, disregard for democratic principles and the manipulation of national institutions were threatening Nigeria’s unity and democratic development.

He also expressed concern over what he described as inconsistencies in the judiciary, particularly conflicting judgments delivered by courts of coordinate jurisdiction on political disputes ahead of the 2027 elections.

George warned that the situation was creating uncertainty for political parties and candidates, with some still unsure of their eligibility to contest the forthcoming elections.

“Another contentious issue is the inconsistency of the judiciary as an independent arm of government in its interventions on political matters, with courts of the same competent jurisdiction delivering conflicting judgements on the same political disputes.

“If these cases are not resolved soon, the essence of the elections will be jeopardised and this could lead to political disturbances, the outcome of which no one can predict,” he said.

He questioned public confidence in the judiciary, urging judicial authorities to resolve outstanding political disputes promptly and uphold their constitutional responsibility as the last hope of the common man.

The PDP chieftain also condemned alleged persecution of political opponents, citing the continued detention of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over multiple charges and what he described as stringent bail conditions.

He called on the judiciary to review the conditions and grant El-Rufai bail, insisting that the law should be applied fairly, without political considerations or intimidation.

“Bail is not a favour granted at the pleasure of authority; it is a constitutional right rooted in justice, fairness and the presumption of innocence.

“I want to plead with the judicial authorities to look into the El-Rufai issue. He should be allowed to go home and come to the court from there because two wrongs will never make a right,” he said.

On electoral violence, George expressed concern over alleged attacks on opposition gatherings and political rallies in some states, warning that such developments threatened democratic participation and peaceful elections.

He urged President Tinubu to caution members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as other political parties, against violence and intimidation.

“The right of opposition voices to organise, to speak, and to contest power is not a privilege granted by those in authority, but a constitutional necessity.

“To suppress dissent or undermine opposition structures is to erode the very framework that legitimises governance,” he said.

George also called on the National Peace Committee, led by former Head of State retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, to intensify efforts towards preventing political violence before, during and after the elections.

He said Nigeria’s democracy could not thrive where political opponents were intimidated, opposition parties weakened or public institutions manipulated for partisan interests.

The former PDP chieftain further urged the government to ensure a speedy process on the establishment of state police, describing it as a necessary measure to address kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other security challenges.

He expressed delight that lawmakers across the 36 states had endorsed the proposed constitutional amendment for state police and forwarded it to the President for assent.

“I am filled with joy because during the Constitutional Conference set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, of which I was a member, State Police was unanimously approved.

“That’s the only way to check kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other vices in the country. The President should please sign the bill into law immediately and monitor its implementation by states,” he said.

George also called for deliberate efforts to eliminate tribalism and religious bigotry, which he described as major obstacles to national unity and development.

He urged political leaders to promote tolerance, national cohesion and equal opportunities, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

The retired naval commodore further advocated the establishment of skill acquisition centres across the country, saying investment in vocational training and human capacity development would accelerate national growth.

He maintained that respect for the rule of law, judicial independence, democratic accountability and protection of citizens’ rights were indispensable to building a stable nation.

George urged Nigerians to place national interest above personal and partisan ambitions.

He said his 81 years of life and service to the country had strengthened his resolve to continue speaking against injustice, political impunity and practices capable of undermining national unity.

“Nobody should keep quiet again. Greedy ambitions of a few individuals must be jettisoned in the collective interest of Nigerians. We may belong to various parties, but we have only one country: Nigeria,” he said.

George urged Nigerians to work together to restore the country’s standing in Africa and transform it from a mere geographical expression into a united and prosperous nation-state. (NAN)