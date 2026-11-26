Prominent economist Bismarck Rewane

By Onome Onyeme

The Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, has projected Nigeria’s economic growth at between 4.3 and 4.5 per cent in 2027, urging investors to rethink traditional investment strategies and embrace emerging opportunities.

Speaking at the 23rd edition of the Alpha Morgan Economic Review, held virtually yesterday, Rewane said changing economic realities, technological innovation and evolving business models were reshaping investment decisions globally.

“The rules of the past are no longer the rules of the present, definitely not the rules of the future,” he said, urging investors to embrace innovation, research and emerging industries rather than rely on past market performance.

Rewane, who examined global economic developments and Nigeria’s investment outlook, said businesses and investors that failed to adapt to changing realities risked losing relevance.

He cited the evolution of global businesses, including Apple, as examples of how innovation and leadership could determine corporate fortunes, stressing that past success was no guarantee of future dominance.

Rewane observed increasing participation in the capital market, with more companies raising funds through the market rather than relying solely on commercial bank loans.

However, he warned of possible property market bubble risks, particularly amid the rapid expansion of construction and property investments in Lagos.

Rewane projected that some companies could record revenue growth of between 25 and 40 per cent, driven by capital investment, expansion and increased operations across Africa.

He also projected the Naira to trade between N1,500 and N1,600 per dollar in 2027, while anticipating an end to global interest rate increases.

He clarified that the projections represented his personal assessment of economic developments.