Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery will begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on December 1, the company has announced.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Group, disclosed the development on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

The listing will follow the refinery’s initial public offering (IPO), which attracted significant investor interest and was heavily oversubscribed.

The development comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the refinery’s plan to allocate shares to investors, paving the way for the completion of the offer and its stock market debut.

Dangote Refinery had sought to increase the size of its IPO by up to 30 per cent to approximately $2.1 billion following strong demand from investors.

On September 11, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, said the refinery planned to list on a United States stock exchange after expanding its production capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day within the next two and a half years.

However, on November 8, Dangote disclosed that the refinery’s IPO fell short of its target of attracting 10 million investors.

Despite missing the target, the industrialist said the offer attracted “millions of investors”.

He described the level of participation as significant when compared with some of the largest public offerings in Africa and other parts of the world.