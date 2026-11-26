The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has suspended the wanted declaration against media mogul, Nduka Obaigbena, and eight others pending the conclusion of an investigation into the matter.

The IGP also ordered the transfer of the case to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

According to the statement, the police chief’s directive followed a publication declaring nine individuals wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Those affected include Henry Kayode Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited; Tope Shonubi of Sahara Group; Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza; and Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited.

The statement said the IGP had directed all the individuals to report at the Force Intelligence Department, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, between November 26 and 30, 2026.

It added that the wanted declaration had been suspended pending the final outcome of the investigation.

The police said the directive was aimed at ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation, while reiterating the Force’s commitment to due process.

The statement assured the public that the matter would be handled professionally and in accordance with the law.

Vanguard Newspaper