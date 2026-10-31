Imo postpones LG election indefinitely 

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – The local government election in Imo State scheduled for November 7, 2026, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Chairman of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, Chief Charles Ejiogu, announced this during a stakeholders meeting in Owerri on Saturday.

Ejiogu, though declined to offer any specific reason for the postponement, said the commission was “constrained to announce that the election will not hold.”

The chairman stated that the commission will set a new date for the poll within the shortest possible time.

Recall that the election was initially fixed for September 26, but the state government said it couldn’t hold due to litigations.

“At this juncture, having consulted widely, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission is constrained to announce that the scheduled Saturday 7th November, 2026 Local Government Council Elections will no longer hold.

“Today, the commission will afford you the opportunity to express your considered view points with informed suggestions, as it works towards the new date.

“Rest assured that within the shortest possible time, the commission will announce the new date, time table and guidelines.

“On behalf of the Imo state Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, I hasten to doubly assure all of you that at no time will the commission shirk its constitutional responsibility of conducting a peaceful, transparent and credible Local Government Councils election that will usher in a democratically elected Council Chairmen and Councilors and there will be no two ways to it, as it is a task that must be accomplished,” Ejiogu said.

The chairman assured of level playing ground for all the political parties and called for tolerance.

“Let me reassure the political parties and their aspirants/candidates that as an Electoral Management Body that the ISIEC will present to all of you a seamless level playing ground for all your Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates that will emerge after the primaries.

“In collaboration with the security agencies, the commission is working towards the setting up of Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, that will comprise the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Navy, Air-force DSS, NSCDC and other sister agencies to ensure adequate security before, during and after the elections. We urge IPAC to sign and uphold a PEACE ACCORD, as no one or group of persons will be allowed to subvert the will of the people in the upcoming Council elections,” he submitted.

Ejiogu said the meeting was to listen to the stakeholders and seek their empathy and understanding, maintaining that such will collectively build the necessary safeguards for a peaceful, transparent and credible council elections.

Vanguard News