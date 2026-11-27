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The Police Command in Osun has deployed 2,500 personnel for the second term inauguration of Gov. Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, in Osogbo.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi said the deployment was aimed at maintaining law and order before, during and after the inauguration ceremony.

“In preparation for the forthcoming inauguration ceremony, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, has ordered a strategic deployment of about 2,500 police personnel across the state to ensure adequate security before, during and after the ceremony.

”The deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing crime, ensuring effective traffic management, providing security for Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and dignitaries, and protecting lives and property before, during and after the event,” he said.

He quoted the commissioner as directing all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and heads of tactical units to ensure effective supervision, intelligence-led policing and maximum operational efficiency in their respective areas of responsibility.

The command’s image maker said officers deployed for the assignment have also been briefed and charged to remain professional, vigilant, civil and responsive while discharging their duties.

He also said that the command had put in place strategic security arrangements, including increased patrols, surveillance, traffic control measures and rapid response mechanisms to forestall any security breach or disruption of public peace.

He assured members of the public, political stakeholders, invited guests and other participants of the command’s commitment to providing a safe and secure peaceful environment for the successful conduct of the inauguration ceremony.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security personnel, comply with traffic regulations and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.

He reiterated that the command would not tolerate any act capable of threatening public peace, disrupting the ceremony or endangering the lives and property of innocent citizens. (NAN)