Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande has issued a stern warning to social media users attacking him online, saying they will be held responsible for their comments and actions.

He made the remarks in a Snapchat post on Thursday.

“The internet allows you to say anything you want from behind the screen to people you would never have had the courage to say anything to face-to-face.

“But don’t forget that words have consequences, and the virtual world does not protect you from responsibilities. This December, many people will realise that everything doesn’t unpunished and that everyone will have to take responsibility for their actions.

“The masks will fall,” he added

His post comes amid growing speculation on social media about his age, with several posts and images circulating online alleging that Diomande falsified his date of birth and is older than the 20 years listed on official records (born 14 November 2006 in Abidjan).