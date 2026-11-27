Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd)

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has said his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not prevent him from carrying out his responsibility to provide security for all political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Musa, a retired general, said he was entitled to associate with the ruling party because he was no longer serving in the military.

He made the remarks on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television, where he was asked to explain his participation in APC political activities and how he intended to separate his party affiliation from his official duties.

“Well, I’m not a military man. I belong to APC, I’m allowed to do that,” he said.

The former Chief of Defence Staff maintained that his appearances at political events were also an opportunity to assess security arrangements and ensure that security agencies were performing their duties.

He stressed, however, that the responsibility applied to all political parties.

“I always want to make sure that whatever is happening anywhere, I go there to ensure that the security forces are doing what they should, and we can do that for everybody. It’s not just for APC.

“We are free-minded, we are fair-minded to everybody. We want Nigeria to be safe. We’ll never be a party to any violence,” he said.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu had repeatedly cautioned members of his administration against electoral violence.

“I know the President has told us on several occasions when we meet, ‘I do not want a violent election. It is not worth it,’” he added.

Musa also pledged that the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces would collaborate with political parties and other stakeholders to ensure credible elections in 2027.

“Nigerians must understand that we must make our elections free and fair and credible. So we, members of the Armed Forces and the Defence, will ensure that we work together with everyone to make the elections free.

“We want every Nigerian to be free to come out and vote for whoever he wants,” he said.

On complaints by opposition parties about political violence, Musa argued that disagreements within political parties could also trigger clashes.

“Within all the parties, yes! We have found sometimes you see them because somebody feels somebody shouldn’t be there or his name was replaced for whatever reason, then he wants to sabotage from within. So the enemy is not only outside, it’s also within.

“Whether the opposition or the party in government, violence is a no-no. And Defence is standing on its feet to ensure that the coming election is free and fair. Whatever it takes for us to do that, we will do that,” he said.

The minister urged Nigerians to reject attempts by politicians to recruit them for violent activities, warning that those who lost their lives in political clashes could not be brought back.

“We believe that if people are sensitised quite well and they see the folly of going into what they are doing, I mean, look at the few ones that have died, you’re dead, you’re gone, your people have missed, and then life goes on,” he said.

“This is who you are fighting for, you know? So I think it’s very important for Nigerians to understand, don’t allow anybody use you in any way.”

His comments followed criticism of the Ministry of Defence for using its official social media accounts to publicise preparations for the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.