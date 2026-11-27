File image of Wike.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State, has declared that the state is not available for political manipulation or interference by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

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It vowed to resist any attempt to import what it described as his controversial political tactics into the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party made its position known in a statement yesterday by its State Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya Jones in reaction to alleged Wike’s recent claim that he had concluded arrangements to secure electoral victories for President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Wike was also reported to have offered to undertake additional political assignments for the President, including delivering other states for the APC.

Reacting, the Imo APC dismissed the minister’s claims, contending that he should not assume that his political activities could determine the electoral fortunes of the party in different states.

The statement particularly faulted Wike for reportedly suggesting that Imo State and another APC-controlled state had political problems requiring his intervention.

“We would have ignored the politically displaced errand boy, like we always do, but for the fact that we deem this particular statement of his a direct affront on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the electoral integrity of our dear party, the APC,” the statement declared.

The party accused the FCT minister of attempting to portray President Tinubu as politically dependent on individuals outside the APC to secure electoral victories, insisting that the party enjoys its own grassroots support and political structure.

It also faulted Wike’s reported assertion that he had already secured victory for the APC in the FCT and Rivers State, describing such declarations, made weeks before the elections, as disrespectful to democratic principles and the electorate.

According to the statement, “our party, the All Progressives Congress, has immense regard for the Nigerian people and would not encourage actions and utterances that tend to cast the Nigerian electorate as irrelevant in the determination of their political future.”

The Imo APC further accused Wike of taking advantage of the party’s political goodwill to sustain his relevance while allegedly making disparaging remarks about some of its leaders.

It challenged the minister to demonstrate his political influence by campaigning for his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rather than making claims about delivering APC victories.

On the political situation in Imo State, the party maintained that its activities were progressing without difficulty and expressed confidence in its preparations for the 2027 elections.

It said its mobilisation efforts across the state were ongoing, adding that it expected Imo voters to participate in the forthcoming elections scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027, as stated in the release.

The statement also alleged that Wike had deployed political associates and emissaries to Imo State with financial inducements in an attempt to create divisions within the APC. However, the party did not provide specific details or independent evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Describing the alleged moves as an attempt to introduce godfatherism, political intimidation and electoral manipulation into the state, the APC said it had warned those reportedly involved against such activities.

Vanguard News