President Bola Tinubu has promised improved electricity supply, lower living costs, more job opportunities, and increased support for farmers as he seeks re-election in 2027.

The president has made the commitments during All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies across several states he’s visited so far, including Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Jigawa, Plateau, Kebbi, and Oyo, where he has also announced infrastructure projects and outlined measures to tackle insecurity.

At the rally in Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10, Tinubu pledged to reduce the cost of living, improve electricity supply, and strengthen the country’s industrial base.

“We will reduce the cost of living. We will provide reliable power, not the whole privatisation that is not working. We provide you with reliable power in this Nigeria.

“We will stimulate a stronger industrial base for our country. We will help nano-, small-, and medium-scale businesses. We will expand job opportunities for real income earners,” Tinubu said.

In agriculture, the president promised subsidies and interest-free loans for small-scale farmers, alongside the establishment of mechanized farming centers across the six geopolitical zones.

“We have to invest in agriculture, we will subsidize farming, we will reward small-scale farmers, interest-free loans for farmers are coming, prosperity is coming, and food security will happen,” he said.

At the APC campaign rally in Plateau State on November 14, Tinubu pledged additional security measures, including the deployment of 1,000 forest guards and the installation of surveillance cameras.

He said the cameras had already been procured and would strengthen intelligence gathering and early warning systems, while the forest guards were undergoing training ahead of deployment.

The president also promised to rebuild communities affected by attacks and facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

“I assure those displaced that we will rebuild your communities. We will rebuild your communities, and we will bring you back to your communities,” he said.

In Kebbi State on November 17, Tinubu approved the full operationalization of the proposed Tsamiya Inland Dry Port, describing it as a strategic project for the state’s economy.

He also promised to complete major infrastructure projects, including the Illela-Badagry Superhighway, and expand agricultural programs in the state.

“We will expand the existing agricultural programs. We will support rice mills in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Bagudo, and Yauri,” he said.

The president further promised to rehabilitate the Goronyo-Argungu irrigation scheme and the Zauro Polder Project to support year-round farming.

At the APC rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on November 6, Tinubu approved the request for the establishment of the Ibom Deep Sea Port after Governor Umo Eno appealed for the project.

“Your request for the Ibom Deep Sea Port is hereby approved. The Ibom Deep Sea Port will bring associated economic value and economic development to the people, just as the governor has said,” the president said.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on November 7, Tinubu appealed to residents to support his second-term bid, highlighting his commitment to youth education, welfare, and skills development.

“Your education, your welfare, and your skill are extremely important to me, to Nigeria. I assure you, we have started the golden age; the prosperity is here,” he said.

He also said his administration was clearing outstanding pension and gratuity payments inherited from previous governments.

“The people who governed before us left unpaid pensions and gratuities running into billions and trillions of naira. We are clearing that backlog so that every family is included and we can share in the prosperity,” he said.

At the campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 21, Tinubu announced plans to reopen the old Leyland automobile factory through an agreement with Chinese manufacturer Yutong.

He said the facility would be used to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant.

“For Oyo State, we have just signed an agreement with China’s Yutong to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan. We are reopening it to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant there,” he said.

The president also promised improved electricity supply, saying, “We will continue to bring industry, you will see, and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity.”

Earlier, at the campaign flag-off in Kaduna State on October 24, Tinubu appealed to voters to give him another mandate, promising continuity, prosperity, and development.

He also defended his administration’s handling of the economy, saying it was working to address hunger and poverty.

“I hear my opponents talking about hunger and poverty. Who created it? They did. They created the hunger; they created the poverty. We are trying to eradicate it,” he said.

The Kaduna rally marked the formal launch of the APC’s presidential campaign for the 2027 general election.