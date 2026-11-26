The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he has secured electoral victories for President Bola Tinubu and the party in some states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also insisted that there was no crisis within its ranks in Imo State, declaring that its preparations for the forthcoming elections were progressing smoothly.

The APC stated its position in a statement issued on Thursday by its State Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, in reaction to comments attributed to Wike.

Wike had reportedly claimed that he had concluded efforts to secure victory for Tinubu and the APC in the forthcoming elections and expressed readiness to take on additional assignments in other states.

The minister was also reported to have identified Imo and another APC-controlled state as places where there were political challenges.

However, the Imo APC rejected the suggestion that the party was facing difficulties in the state, describing its campaign efforts as smooth and expressing confidence in victory.

The party said it considered Wike’s comments a slight against Tinubu and the APC, arguing that they portrayed the President as dependent on political support from outside the party to secure electoral victory.

It also faulted the minister’s reported claim that he had already secured electoral victories in the FCT and Rivers State, describing such assertions, ahead of the elections, as dismissive of democratic processes and the electorate’s role in determining electoral outcomes.

The party maintained that electoral victories should be determined by voters rather than political declarations or claims by individuals.

It further accused Wike of attempting to exert influence over the APC’s political affairs and warned him against making comments it considered disrespectful to the party’s leaders.

The Imo APC challenged the minister to focus on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rather than making comments about the APC, insisting that the ruling party enjoyed considerable support in Imo State.

Reaffirming its commitment to the 2027 elections, the party said it would continue mobilising voters to support its candidates during the January 16 presidential and National Assembly elections and the February 6 governorship and State Assembly polls.

It attributed its confidence to what it described as the performance of the APC administration in the state and the willingness of Imo residents to support the party at the polls.

The statement also alleged that Wike had deployed associates to Imo State in an attempt to create divisions within the APC, an allegation for which it did not provide specific details.

The party declared that Imo State was not for sale and warned against what it described as attempts to introduce political godfatherism and electoral manipulation into the state.

The statement was signed by Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, and dated November 26, 2026.

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