Nollywood actor, Emeka Enyiocha, has called down curses on anyone planning to rig the 2027 general election, declaring that he is less concerned about who emerges victorious than the credibility of the electoral process.

The actor, in a video shared on his Instagram page, prayed for an incurable sickness to befall anyone involved in manipulating the outcome of the forthcoming election.

He insisted that Nigerians deserved a free, fair and credible election, urging politicians and their supporters to shun electoral malpractice and violence.

“Anybody for this country wey rig this election, God give the person sickness that no medicine that no doctor can cure,” he said.

Enyiocha added: “Anybody wey dey where they discuss that this election would be rigged, anybody wey participate in the rigging of this election 2027… for me I don’t care who wins the election but let the election be free, fair, and credible.

“We’d take the person as our president but whosoever that would want to manipulate this election, that would want to rig this election, let strange sickness come upon the person and upon the people that planned it.

“Anybody wey kill anybody as a result of this election, God, may you strike the person with strange sickness that no medicine can cure.”

The actor also warned against violence during the 2027 electoral process, saying no Nigerian should lose their life because of political ambitions or disagreements.

He expressed concern over what he described as the country’s declining image, stressing that Nigerians should work towards strengthening the nation’s reputation rather than undermine it.

“Because Nigeria has become a state of mockery and not for a country that I love so much,” he said.

Enyiocha said members of the entertainment industry had made sacrifices to promote the country’s image and would not support actions capable of undermining those efforts.

“We in the entertainment industry, we have sacrificed much for ourselves and this nation. We cannot be trying to propagate positivity of our nation Nigeria and some people would be joining hands to bring it down… we cannot fight.

“Nobody would be violent in this 2027 election. We want free, fair and credible election,” he added.