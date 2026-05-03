Same lawyer, two parties: Coalition demands INEC probe of APM, NDC; commission reacts

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A civil society coalition under the aegis of Nigeria Democratic Rights Advocacy NDRA has raised an alarm over an alleged infraction on the provision of the revised Electoral Act forbidding dual membership of two political parties by an individual.

The group, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said its attention was drawn to disturbing inconsistencies in official party records which list Barr. Reuben Egwuaba as National Legal Adviser in both the Allied Peoples Movement APM and the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC, with one of the listings expressly stated to be “by court order.”

The statement signed by the General-Secretary of the group, Julius Aondowase noted that the infraction is not a clerical oversight—it is a serious legal contradiction with far-reaching implications.

“By virtue of the amended electoral provisions—particularly the modification of Section 77—belonging to more than one political party at the same time is expressly prohibited. The law is clear and uncompromising: any individual found guilty of dual party membership is liable to a fine of up to ₦10 million and/or a prison term of up to two years.

“The position of National Legal Adviser is not symbolic; it is a core office within a party’s National Executive Committee NEC, which requires full and exclusive membership of that party. Therefore, occupying this role in both the APM and NDC simultaneously is not only politically improper—it constitutes prima facie evidence of dual membership and a potential criminal offence under Nigerian law.

“This situation demands urgent clarification from all parties involved. If these records are accurate, then this is a clear violation of the law. If they are not, then the public deserves an immediate correction and explanation as to how such conflicting information came to be officially documented.

Political parties must not become safe havens for legal contradictions. The rule of law must be upheld without exception.

“We therefore call on relevant authorities, including electoral regulators, to investigate this matter without delay and take appropriate action in line with the law.



Nigeria’s democracy must be governed by rules—not convenience,” the group said.

INEC reacts

When contacted by Vanguard, Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC, Wilfred Ifogah, said the lawyer had reportedly resigned from the APM and now a member of the NDC.

He also spoke on why the name could have been listed against the two parties, saying the needful would be done.

“My inquiry revealed that he has already resigned from APM, which means he is of NDC.

“It’s likely APM has not formally communicated the commission. However, the needful will be done to update the portal”, he said.