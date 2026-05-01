I gave my dad car E-Money gave me, he rejected it — Peller

Peller

Popular Nigerian content creator, Peller has revealed that his father rejected a car he gifted him, saying he would rather have a house to properly keep the vehicle.

Peller disclosed this while speaking about the luxury car allegedly gifted to him by businessman E-Money.

According to the influencer, he decided to pass the car on to his father, but the gesture did not go as planned.

“I gave my dad the car e-money gave me, he rejected it. This is the same car my mom is jealous of, and said people told her the car is bigger than her car,” he said.

Peller explained that his father turned down the vehicle because he had nowhere suitable to park it.

“My dad rejected the car and said I should build a house where the car will stay. My dad says he parks his current car in filling station,” he added.

He revealed that his father already owns a large family house occupied by relatives.

“My dad has a big house where he has family members staying in. My dad told me to buy a house for him, so he does not end up parking the car in the filling station.”

According to Peller, his father insisted that he retrieve the car until a proper accommodation arrangement is made.

“He said I should come and carry the car I gifted him, immediately I did.”

Vanguard News