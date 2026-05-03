2027: Obi, Kwankwaso to announce new platform tomorrow — Buba Galadima

*May head to NDC

*Obidients speak of high-level talks

*ADC to field candidates, rejects exit claims

By Luminous Jannamike

Some leading opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are set to unveil a political platform on Monday ahead of the 2027 elections, signalling a shift from quiet coalition talks to a more decisive political alignment.

The expected move reflects a growing urgency within opposition ranks, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as legal disputes, internal party tensions and tight electoral timelines raise fresh doubts about their ability to field candidates and remain competitive in the next general election.

This was disclosed by the Secretary, Board of Trustees of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima, at the OK Movement Unity Summit held in Abuja, yesterday. The forum brought together key opposition actors seeking a common front.

“I assure you that if you invest your trust in us as leaders, we must find a way of getting ourselves on the ballot. From Monday, when our leaders (Obi and Kwankwaso) declare the platform on which they will run, I want to tell you that one or two things will happen,” Galadima said.

He warned that ongoing court processes and electoral deadlines could hinder the ability of some parties to complete the necessary steps to produce candidates.

“You go to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court tells you to go back to the court of first instance, the High Court. Can that be done before the end of May? And if it cannot be done successfully, can the ADC have a candidate?” Galadima asked.

Similarly, Chairman of Kwankwasiya Movement, Revd Plus Ukachukwu, in a statement, announced the defection of Kwankwaso to Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

His words:”We formally announce the defection of our leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). This decision is in the best interest of Nigeria and aligns with our goal to meet the aspirations of all citizens. We remain committed to delivering good governance and progress for our dear nation. I therefore direct all Kwankwasiya Movement members in Anambra State to move to Nigeria Democratic Congress.”

NDC

Reacting to the development, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulmumin Abdulsalam, explained that the defection of Obi and Kwankwaso remains under probability.

He said: “My recent response to the inquiry by a print journalist regarding the possibility of defections of the duo of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Mr. Peter Obi, both of the ADC, dwelt more on the realm of probability rather than certainty.

“This unequivocal clarification of the party is coming on the heels of a politically sensitive report, which some media houses are already referencing and getting sensational about in the public space.

“For the purpose of clarity, the NDC wishes to restate and maintain its policy posturing on the sensitive issue of defections by politicians and potential electoral candidates who feel dissatisfied in their various political parties.

“Ab initio, our party has been calling on both the ruling and opposition politicians to join what we call the ‘Noah’s Ark’ being floated by the National Leader of the party, especially considering the unique ideologies and policy pillars upon which the NDC was built.

“This suffices to say we do not foreclose nor coarse the defection scenarios to favour our party as we believe politicians are free to move to any party of their choosing.

“Again, we hereby restate that while discussions with key opposition leaders, including many APC politicians, are ongoing, the hierarchy of the NDC shall continue to keep the doors of the party open for whoever wants to come into the party’s fold to salvage the nation.”

Decision

However, Obidient Movement, yesterday, said Obi is close to making a defining political decision after a series of high-level consultations with key stakeholders, allies and potential partners.

Its Interim National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, who said this in a statement, noted that Obi is central to emerging opposition alignments.

He said: “We wish to reassure all supporters and members of the movement across Nigeria and in the diaspora that Peter Obi is currently engaged in extensive, high-level consultations with key stakeholders, political allies, and aligned movements.

“These engagements are focused on determining the most strategic and effective path forward in the best interest of the Nigerian people and our shared mission to build a new Nigeria.

“As a movement founded on integrity, accountability, and active citizen participation, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every decision taken reflects our values and long-term vision for the country.”

Candidates

In a related development, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it would field candidates in the 2027 general elections, dismissing claims that it may not participate as baseless.

This follows growing speculation in political circles about the party’s readiness and legal standing ahead of the polls.

The position was outlined in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

He said: “We have taken note of recent suggestions that the ADC will not produce candidates in the 2027 elections. We find such claims to be entirely unfounded, mischievous, and designed to create confusion where none exists.

“There is no legal impediment to our participation in the 2027 elections, and any suggestion to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and dampen the growing momentum around our party.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to state, clearly and unequivocally, that we remain focused on our mission to rescue Nigeria from the failure of the APC-led government and to prevent the dangerous slide toward a one-party state.

“Let us be clear. The ADC will present candidates in the 2027 general elections; not just candidates, but credible, competent, and nationally acceptable candidates who are capable of leading this country out of its current crisis.”