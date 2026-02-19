Tragedy: Gunmen kill Ondo monarch in foiled kidnap attempt

— We’ll apprehend killers- Police

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Suspected gunmen have hacked the traditional ruler of Ahungha Village, Agamo Area, in Akure North council area of Ondo state state, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledun.

A family source told newsmen that no fewer than 10 suspected gunmen invaded the palace at about 7:10pm on Wednesday in an attempt to abduct the monarch.

According to the source, the monarch struggled with his abductors after which they reportedly shot him several times but the bullets didn’t penetrate his body.

He was said to have been smuggled out of the palace and a hard object was used to hit him on the head.

His dead body was discovered later by his family members after his assailants have fled the scene.

The wife of the monarch, confirmed that the killers of the traditional ruler came through ltaogbolu axis and were speaking Hausa language.

She lamented that “they killed my husband in my presence.

In a swift response, the state police command confirmed the killing of the monarch.

The commands spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said in Akure that the information was received at the Division at about 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, that six armed men stormed the residence of the monarch, forcibly took him from his compound, and subsequently fled the scene.

Abayomi added that “The victim was later found a few meters away with gunshot wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to him ” upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer alongside command Tactical teams promptly mobilized officers in collaboration with local security outfits, including Atuluse Security, local hunters, and Amotekun operatives, to comb adjoining bushes and surrounding areas in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects. Monitoring and surveillance activities have been intensified across the area to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

” The Police Command assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice.

Abayomi appealed to “members of the public with credible and actionable information are urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Command.