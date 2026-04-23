Police foil bandit assault in Sokoto, kill gunman

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Sokoto State Police Command on Thursday foiled a coordinated attack by heavily armed bandits on Illela Village in Achida Town and Kwargaba District, reinforcing ongoing national efforts to curb violent crime.

The operation, which underscores the persistent threat of banditry across the country, followed a distress call indicating that armed assailants had simultaneously launched attacks on the affected communities.

Acting swiftly, the police, already on heightened alert, mobilised alongside other tactical units to the scene, demonstrating what authorities described as improved response coordination in line with national security priorities.

Upon arrival, security operatives were engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the attackers, who reportedly opened fire in an attempt to overrun the communities.

“In the ensuing gun duel, our operatives displayed superior firepower and tactical discipline, successfully repelling the attackers and restoring calm to the area,” the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, stated.

He confirmed that one of the bandits, dressed in military camouflage, was neutralised during the confrontation, raising concerns over the increasing use of security disguises by criminal elements.

“The suspect was found wearing a military uniform, a tactic often employed to deceive and instill fear among civilians,” Rufa’i added.

According to the police spokesperson, the remaining assailants fled the scene with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, escaping into the nearby Gundumi Forest, a known hideout for criminal groups operating in the region.

“An intensive manhunt has been launched, and our operatives are currently combing the forest and surrounding areas to track down the fleeing suspects,” he said.

Despite the success of the operation, the incident recorded a tragic loss, as a member of the Kwargaba community vigilante group was fatally shot by the bandits before the arrival of security forces.

“The deceased vigilante paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. His remains have been recovered and handed over to his family for burial,” Rufa’i confirmed.

Security analysts say the attack highlights the continued vulnerability of rural communities, even as federal and state authorities intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks across the northwest and other troubled regions.

The Sokoto State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, assuring residents that proactive measures are being sustained to prevent further attacks.

“We remain resolute in our mandate to protect citizens and will not relent until all criminal elements are brought to justice,” Rufa’i emphasised.

He further called on members of the public to support security agencies with timely intelligence, stressing that community cooperation remains critical in winning the fight against banditry.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest security formation,” he said.