EPL: Bournemouth eye European place after crushing Crystal Palace

Bournemouth moved into sixth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that bolstered their bid to qualify for Europe.

Andoni Iraola’s side took the lead through Jefferson Lerma’s own goal early in the first half at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Eli Junior Kroupi increased Bournemouth’s advantage with a penalty before the interval and Rayan wrapped up the point after the break.

The Cherries are one point above seventh-placed Brentford in the race to book a place in next season’s Europa League via a sixth-place finish.

There remains a chance that sixth could even bring Champions League qualification, if Aston Villa finish fifth and win this season’s Europa League.

Iraola is set to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season and the Spaniard is presiding over a remarkable farewell campaign at the south-coast club.

They are unbeaten in their last 15 games, including wins over Premier League leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool.

Bournemouth will also have a say in the title race, with second-placed Manchester City due to visit on May 19.

Palace were well below their best and will turn their focus to Thursday’s UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk at Selhurst Park.

Aiming to reach their first European final, Palace are 3-1 up from the first leg.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 10th minute when Evanilson’s header from a corner was diverted into the Palace net by Lerma’s miscued attempt to nod clear.

Dean Henderson tried to claw the ball off the line, but it crossed over before the Palace keeper reached it.

Marcus Taverner was denied by Henderson after surging clean through on goal, but Bournemouth’s early blitz paid dividends again in the 32nd minute.

Henderson dropped the ball after colliding with Palace’s Jaydee Canvot while trying to catch a long throw.

In the ensuing scramble, Henderson tripped Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, conceding a penalty that Kroupi slotted home for his 12th league goal this season.

Jorgen Strand Larsen wasted a golden opportunity to drag Palace back into the game after half-time when he fired straight at Djordje Petrovic.

Petrovic also denied Brennan Johnson, but Bournemouth finished with a flourish in the 77th minute.

Maxence Lacroix surrendered possession carelessly and David Brooks pounced to tee up Rayan for a composed finish.