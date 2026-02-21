ADC says party now attractive to Nasarawa residents

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

Chairman of the Transitional Leadership Team of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) John Michael-Abdul, in Nasarawa State, says that more than 400,000 people have expressed interest in joining the party in the state.

Michael-Abdul, who is the leader of the apex body of the party in the state, make this announcement at the expanded stakeholders meeting of ADC on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Michael-Abdul, a former Deputy Governor of the state, explained that the development was a significant boost to the party’s efforts to win the 2027 general elections in the state and beyond.

He added that the interested members had given their names and other details to a committee set up for membership registration across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

He further said that the people had taken them seriously because of their antecedents and expressed optimism that the party would win the 2027 elections in the state.

Michael-Abdul further assured that the party would provide membership cards for its members and commence an online registration drive to have the records of its members online and in physical registers in all the 147 electoral wards of the state.

On her part, Sen. Patricia Akwashiki, National Deputy Chairman of the party, received decampees from the Labour Party led by Eng. Gambo Abdullahi -Balarebe.

The National Deputy Chairman welcomed the decampees and promised them a level playing field in the party without recourse to when they joined the party.

Akwashiki, former minister of Information, Former House of Representatives Member for Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency and former Senator, Nasarawa North Senatorial District, said ADC is the present and future of the country.

She explained that the party have what it takes with well-experienced persons, competent enough to address the challenges confronting the country and transform it for the good of all the citizens.

On his part, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, Chief of Staff to the National Chairman of the Party, David Mark, welcomed the stakeholders to the first expanded meeting in the state and sought their continued cooperation for the success of the party in the 2027 elections.

Adokwe further explained that ADC is a party of justice and equity and would ensure that those who win primaries are they are the only ones allowed to fly the flag of the party at all levels.

“We will not impose candidates for elections like the other political parties because who ever emerge in our primaries stands and the party will support the person irrespective of his or her status in society.

“We want to present competent and popular candidates who are products of majority choices to face other political parties and not to begin to change the choice made by the people and create unnecessary rancour,” Adokwe added.