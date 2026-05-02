2027: ADC to field candidates, rejects exit claims

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has firmly declared its intention to participate in the 2027 general elections, dismissing as false and misleading reports suggesting the party may not field candidates.

The party’s position comes amid rising speculation within political circles over its readiness and legal standing ahead of the next electoral cycle, prompting the ADC to reassure its members and supporters that its preparations remain on track.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the claims as “entirely unfounded” and aimed at creating unnecessary confusion.

“We have taken note of recent suggestions that the ADC will not produce candidates in the 2027 elections. We find such claims to be entirely unfounded, mischievous, and designed to create confusion where none exists,” Abdullahi said.

No Legal Barrier

The party maintained that there is no legal impediment to its participation in the 2027 polls, insisting that any contrary narrative is a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and undermine its growing influence.

“There is no legal impediment to our participation in the 2027 elections, and any suggestion to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and dampen the growing momentum around our party,” he added.

Positioning Against APC

Beyond addressing the speculation, the ADC used the opportunity to restate its broader political agenda, positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party warned against what it described as a gradual drift toward a one-party state, pledging to play a central role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future.

“We remain focused on our mission to rescue Nigeria from the failure of the APC-led government and to prevent the dangerous slide toward a one-party state,” the statement read.

It further assured Nigerians that it would not only participate in the elections but would present candidates capable of addressing the country’s challenges.

“The ADC will present candidates in the 2027 general elections; not just candidates, but credible, competent, and nationally acceptable candidates who are capable of leading this country out of its current crisis,” Abdullahi stated.

Focus on Mobilisation, Structure

Reinforcing its position within the opposition space, the party said it is concentrating on grassroots mobilisation and strengthening its structures nationwide in preparation for the polls.

According to the ADC, its efforts are driven by the need to respond to public concerns over insecurity, rising cost of living, and limited economic opportunities.

“We are not distracted by noise. We are focused on the real work — organising across the country, mobilising Nigerians, and building the structures required not just to contest, but to win,” Abdullahi said.

Call to Supporters

The party urged its members and supporters to disregard what it described as baseless assertions, emphasizing that the stakes ahead of the 2027 elections are too significant to be overshadowed by speculation.

As political activities gradually intensify, the ADC’s reaffirmation signals its determination to remain a key player in Nigeria’s opposition politics and a contender in the forthcoming general elections.