Wherever I am today is a testament to my not giving up — Mercy Aigbe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has spoken emotionally about motherhood, personal resilience, and the painful loss of her mother, revealing how those experiences have shaped her life and career.

The actress made the disclosure while appearing on The Morayo Show, where she reflected on her journey, describing motherhood as her greatest source of pride.

“Wherever I am today is a testament to me not giving up. Being a mother is actually what I am most proud of. I just love being a mother, and I think it is a huge blessing that God has placed the responsibility on me to nurture another human being, and I don’t want to fail at it,” Aigbe said.

She added that her faith plays a major role in how she navigates motherhood and life in general.

“Even though I ask God for strength most times, I also ask Him for wisdom. I just love being a mum,” she stated.

Speaking on the loss of her mother, Mercy Aigbe recounted how difficult it was to come to terms with her passing, especially as she was not in the country at the time.

“Up until we laid her to rest, I was in denial. I wasn’t in the country when she passed, so my husband called me and said, ‘Babe, there is something I have to tell you,’ and then he said, ‘Your mum has passed,’” she recalled.

The actress admitted that the reality of her mother’s death still feels surreal.

“I don’t know how to describe losing her. I still have her clothes intact. It feels like a dream to me. It is indescribable,” she said.

Mercy Aigbe noted that she shared a close bond with her mother and had hoped she would recover from her illness.

“I was very close to my mum. Even though she had been ill for a while, I was hoping she would get better. It is a pain that never goes away; you just learn to live with it,” she added.

The emotional toll of the loss also affected her professional life, forcing her to step back temporarily from filmmaking.

“I didn’t produce a movie last December because of the loss of my mum. I knew I wasn’t mentally ready,” Aigbe revealed.