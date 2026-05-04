2027: APC extends aspirants’ forms sale, submission deadlines

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has further extended the timelines for the sale and submission of completed aspirants’ expression of interest and nomination forms, as well as the screening process for the 2027 general elections.

The party made this known in a statement on Monday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

“Sale of Forms: Extended to midnight, Wednesday, 6th May 2026. Submission of Forms: Extended to midnight, Thursday, 7th May 2026. Screening of Aspirants: Friday, 8th May 2026 – Tuesday, 12th May 2026.

“Publication of Screened Aspirants: Wednesday, 13th May 2026,” the statement said.

The sale of forms was initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 25 and end on Saturday, May 2, 2026, but the exercise eventually started three days later than planned.

The APC fixed its presidential nomination form at N100 million, while the governorship form will cost N50 million.

Aspirants for the House of Assembly are required to pay N6 million; those seeking seats in the House of Representatives will pay N10 million while Senate aspirants are to pay N20 million.