Why we accepted Mutfwang into the APC without resistance — Lalong

Lalong

By Golok Nanmwa

Former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has explained why he and other stakeholders accepted the return of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, into the All Progressives Congress, APC, without resistance, describing the move as a necessary step towards political reconciliation and unity in the state.

Lalong, who spoke during an interaction with journalists in Jos on Sunday, said the decision was driven by the need to strengthen the party and foster cohesion among political stakeholders ahead of future elections.

“If he did not return now, I don’t know when such an opportunity would come again. So, we accepted him without resistance,” he said.

The former governor noted that unlike in some states where similar political realignments triggered internal crises, the Plateau APC chose the path of peace, inclusiveness and mutual understanding.

“That is the spirit of reconciliation. We must bring everyone together to move the party forward,” he added.

Lalong said the return of Mutfwang and other key political actors signalled a new phase of unity within the APC in Plateau State, stressing that past differences should not be allowed to hinder collective progress.

“I feel honoured and dignified seeing people who were once on different sides now coming together under one platform,” he stated.

He also called on citizens across Plateau State to embrace unity and peaceful coexistence, noting that reconciliation can only thrive in an atmosphere of collective commitment.

“Unity among our people is the only way to achieve lasting peace and genuine reconciliation. Without unity, progress will be difficult,” he said.

He further disclosed that he is working closely with Governor Mutfwang to ensure that lasting peace is restored across Plateau State.

“We are working together with the governor to ensure that lasting peace returns to Plateau. Peace is a collective responsibility and we must all be committed to it,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the APC, Lalong noted that he remained one of the foundational figures of the party in the state.

“I was among those who built this party here, and I will continue to work for its unity and growth,” he said.

The former governor, who hinted at his political comeback, disclosed that he is seeking re-election to the Senate, insisting that his performance in office justifies another term.

“I have done well and I believe I deserve to be re-elected to continue serving my people,” he said.

He revealed that he had begun consultations with stakeholders, including grassroots supporters, ahead of his formal declaration.

On his legislative record, Lalong maintained that he had performed creditably as a senator, citing his contributions to key national assignments.

He said he chaired and served on strategic committees, including Agriculture, Electoral Matters, and Judiciary and Human Rights, where he contributed to legislative oversight and policy development.

He noted that his interventions in agriculture focused on strengthening institutions and supporting policies aimed at improving food security, while his role in electoral matters contributed to efforts at deepening Nigeria’s democratic processes.

“As Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, I brought my legal background to bear in addressing critical national issues and promoting the rule of law,” he said.

Lalong added that his experience across the executive and legislative arms of government placed him in a strong position to continue serving effectively.

He also threw his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the administration has performed well and deserves another term in office.

“The President has done well under difficult circumstances and deserves the support of Nigerians for re-election,” he said.