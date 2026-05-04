Why footballers earn more than musicians — Skales

By Enitan Abdultawab

Skales has explained why he believes professional footballers earn more money than musicians, pointing to the structure and financial stability that comes with football.

Speaking during an interview on The Groovy Mono Show, the singer said football provides a more reliable source of income compared to the music industry, which he described as highly unpredictable.

“Footballers earn more money than musicians,” he said.

According to Skales, active footballers continue to earn salaries and bonuses regularly, even if they are not among the biggest stars in the world.

“As long as you are an active footballer and you’re playing, you’re earning salaries and bonuses. You don’t have to be the most popular player in the world. Music is very competitive and unpredictable. You can be here today and gone tomorrow. Only a few artists make a lot of money, but many are struggling to earn consistently,” he explained.

He added that maintaining relevance in entertainment is sometimes beyond the control of musicians.

“Staying relevant in the music industry sometimes feels like something you can’t fully control,” he said.

Skales also recalled losing a luxury jewellery deal worth more than $300,000 because it was tied to a footballer, a situation he said further showed the financial influence athletes enjoy.

“I once lost a jewellery deal worth over $300,000 because it was linked to a footballer. Footballers get endorsement deals even if they’re not globally famous,” he revealed.

He concluded by insisting that football offers a more dependable route to financial security for those who succeed professionally.

“Football gives you a more reliable path to financial stability if you make it professionally.”