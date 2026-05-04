Locally-made bar soap ‘Kogi’ makes come back as detergent prices soar

Kogi soap

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

One thing that is noticeable in bustling markets in the country, these days, is a familiar scent that is making a massive comeback.

“Kogi soap”, the traditional, hand-made sky blue or creamcoloured bar soap, has reclaimed its spot on bathroom shelves of millions, as the cost of living continues to bite harder.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that with the price of a pack of detergent rising by approximately seven per cent in a single jump, and specialised bath soaps now considered a luxury, many households are shifting their spending.

While disinflation has slowed the rate at which prices rise, the cumulative impact of increased fuel prices, leading to high production and transportation costs, has made standard laundry and bathing brands increasingly unaffordable.

Local manufacturers of “Kogi soap”, often made using palm kernel oil (PKO) and caustic soda, are seeing a surge in demand.

Once relegated to “back-up” status for heavy-duty laundry, these bars are now being used for everything from washing school uniforms to daily bathing. Small-scale producers are even sharing “hot process” recipes online to help families make their own supplies at home to save money.

“I can’t remember the last time I bought a full pack of detergent,” says Aminat Abdul, a garri seller. “Kogi soap” foams just as well, and for the price of one branded bar, I can buy five local ones that last twice as long.

“Most of these detergents and bathing soaps get finished within a week.

“My children just soak them in water after bathing and it becomes useless in such a state.

“I had to run back to kogi soap to save cost.

“If I use all my money for soap, how will I save for other expenses?

“I use fancy bar soap to wash only my important and expensive clothes.”

Mr. Joseph Edoh, a mechanic said: “I was shocked when I saw kogi soap on the kitchen counter in my home.

“I asked my wife and she said it is for washing plates and that there is another for bathing.

“When I asked her what happened to scented soaps she said it is due to the price.

“She complained about how the prices of detergents and bathing soap have increased and how she couldn’t control their use by our children in the house.

“So she resorted to buying kogi soap to curb waste and cut costs.

“I just exclaimed ‘The return of the king!’

“I remember my grandmother used to say Kogi soap cleans better than any of these fancy powders anyway.

“But seriously, it’s sad that we have to regress because we can’t afford basic hygiene.”

Apart from the usual washing of dishes and bathing, some even perceived kogi soap to aid whitening the skin when used with palm oil and other condiments.

But Mrs Kuburat Aselu, a skincare seller, advised: “Many ladies are using kogi soap for whitening their skin.

“Kogi soaps are now of different grades. Be careful which ones you buy, though!

“Some people are adding too much caustic soda because chemicals are expensive now. It can peel off your skin.

“If you want to use it for bathing, look for the ones mixed with aloe vera or coconut oil.”

Kogi soap is an ancient soap used for bathing and washing plates years back.

But emergence of black african soaps (popularly called Ghana soap) followed by organic and foreign made bathing soap made many households dump this multipurpose bar soap.

The soap is believed to remove dirt from the deepest part of the skin and also cause relief especially from persons that are sick with malaria or typhoid fever.