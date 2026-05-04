Countdown to 2026 World Cup: Qatar to rewrite its tournament identity

Qatar will be looking to establish themselves as more than just occasional participants on football’s biggest stage when the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

Unlike their 2022 appearance as hosts, this campaign comes through qualification, giving the squad a more competitive edge and a clearer sense of identity heading into a tough Group B.

They face Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Switzerland in what is widely regarded as a demanding but open group.

Qatar arrive as one of the lower-ranked sides in the group, but they are not without structure or attacking quality. The team is expected to lean heavily on organisation, compact defending, and quick transitions when possession is won.

A key storyline is the balance between experience and a league-based core. Many players still operate within the domestic Qatari Stars League, which gives cohesion but sometimes limits exposure to high-intensity international competition.

Under their current setup, Qatar are likely to sit in a mid-to-low defensive block against stronger sides like Switzerland, target transitional moments against Canada and Bosnia while rely on individual quality in the final third rather than sustained possession dominance.

Their biggest challenge remains consistency against physically strong European opposition and maintaining defensive discipline across 90 minutes.

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

At the heart of Qatar’s project is Julen Lopetegui, a manager with extensive European pedigree, including stints with Spain, Real Madrid, and Sevilla.

His influence on Qatar is expected to be significant:

Tactical structure: Lopetegui prefers organised buildup play and controlled defensive spacing.

Lopetegui prefers organised buildup play and controlled defensive spacing. Game management: His teams are known for adjusting shape mid-game depending on opponent pressure.

His teams are known for adjusting shape mid-game depending on opponent pressure. Experience factor: He brings elite tournament experience, which is crucial for a squad still developing at World Cup level.

The key question is whether he can translate a possession-oriented philosophy into results with a squad that is often more comfortable reacting than dictating games.

Three Qatar Players to Watch

1. Akram Afif (Forward / Playmaker)

Soccer Football – AFC Asian Cup – Final – Jordan v Qatar – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – February 10, 2024 Qatar’s Akram Afif celebrates after winning the AFC Asian Cup REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Qatar’s standout creative force. Afif is the player most capable of changing games with dribbling, vision, and end product. He will be central to any attacking success.

2. Almoez Ali (Striker)

Qatar’s most prolific finisher historically. He thrives on movement inside the box and remains the primary goal threat, especially in transition or set-piece situations.

3. Mohammed Muntari

The Ghana-born Qatari striker has been part of Qatar’s national team setup for several years, best known for his physical presence, aerial strength, and ability to lead the line in tight matches. He made history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup by scoring Qatar’s first-ever World Cup goal, a milestone moment for the host nation.



Group B Fixtures (Qatar Matches)

Qatar’s group-stage schedule is demanding, with little room for error

Qatar vs Switzerland – 13 June 2026

Canada vs Qatar – 18 June 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar – 24 June 2026

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