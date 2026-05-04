2027: Tinubu’s re-election non-negotiable — Akindele

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and APC Ondo South senatorial aspirant, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, has urged fellow aspirants to prioritise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election over personal ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Akure, Akindele described Tinubu’s second-term bid as “sacrosanct,” stressing that while individual political aspirations may change, the President’s re-election must remain a collective goal.

“I must be frank: while our ambitions at this moment are negotiable, the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is non-negotiable,” she said.

She noted that APC stakeholders in Ondo State have set a target of delivering at least one million votes for Tinubu in 2027, warning that internal divisions could undermine the objective.

“Since we have all agreed that from Ondo State alone we must give him not less than a million votes, we must do nothing to jeopardise that goal, particularly on the altar of personal ambitions,” she added.

Akindele emphasised that political contests within the party should strengthen rather than weaken its structure.

“Our contests should sharpen us, not scatter us. The platform that carries our aspirations must not become collateral damage in the pursuit of individual goals. A fractured house wins no mandate,” she said.

She further linked the political relevance of party members to the President’s leadership, noting that their collective strength must remain intact.

To promote unity, Akindele called for a meeting of all APC aspirants in Ondo South to align interests and develop a common strategy. She offered to host the engagement at her own expense in Akure, Lagos, Abuja, or any mutually agreed location.

“Let us meet and engage frankly, intelligently, and purposefully. Let us align where it matters most,” she said.

Akindele also urged aspirants to place strategy above ego, warning against emotional decision-making.

“We must ask ourselves: are we acting strategically or merely reacting emotionally? Ego has its place, but not at the expense of opportunity,” she said.

She concluded by appealing for unity within the party, stressing that collective purpose is essential for both party success and national progress.

“History rarely remembers those who merely contested; it remembers those who understood the moment. In unity and purpose, we can secure not just victory, but a lasting future for our party,” she said.