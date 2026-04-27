I have no relationship with Sanwo-Olu — Achimugu

Achimugu

By Dapo Akinrefon

Nigerian businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, on Monday, dismissed insinuations making the rounds that she was in a relationship with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

She also denied the allegation that $13 million was found in her residence during a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, describing the claim as false.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Achimugu, when asked whether Governor Sanwo-Olu helped her win a bidding, she said: “Does he work there? Who said he is my friend? Let me start with my background. I have always had friends in power, and I have done well. I have not done anything that will make anyone stay away from me. When I had my 40th birthday, I had my governor friends there. From the day I had my 40th birthday, I started preparing for my 50th birthday. Governor Sanwo-Olu was one of the attendees; he happened to be around the island where I had my birthday. I was so busy knowing those who were there because it was all about me.”

Asked whether there were any strings between her and Sanwo-Olu, she said: “I am an entrepreneur, I am a business owner and I am a business developer; having to know those who will increase my business portfolio is very important to me. So, it is not about Governor Sanwo-Olu at all.”

Achimugu also said only $50,000 and N13 million were discovered in the house, adding that the naira sum belonged to her mother.

In her defence of the alleged funds, she said: “First, I won’t go into the details of $13 million because the matter is in court and it would be subjudice for me to talk about a matter in court, but I still believe in our judicial system. I know that the right decision will be made in due time.

“Let me correct the impression that $13 million was not found in my house when my house was raided. Let me also correct the impression that what was published on the website of the EFCC said a certain state. So I want to believe that it is not Lagos State.

“My house was raided, but only $50,000 and N13 million belonging to my mum were found and my personal belongings. I don’t know where Nigerians got the impression that $13 millionwas found in my house. I am not a bank and I won’t keep $13 million in my house. I have kids who go to school abroad, and it is important that you have such currencies at home for emergencies. That was why I had the money at home.

“There was a bid that happened in 2023, and there was another mini bid round that happened in 2024, so we participated in the process. As you know, we operate an oil and gas company and I am very ambitious. We went through that process, and by the grace of God, we won the process. It was a transparent process.”

Asked whether she owned an oil bloc, she said: “No, my company owns an oil bloc.”

On whether the alleged $13 million was found in her house, she said: “The money was not found in my house or in my account.”

Asked where she got her money from, Achimugu said, “I stand to be corrected, but in the oil and gas industry, you can start and bid on the process; it is about being intentional. You can have a technical team, and you don’t have to be in business for 10 years.”

Asked who helped her win the oil bloc, she said: “It was a public bidding and a transparent process, which was done in Lagos.”