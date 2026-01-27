Plateau agog as APC receives Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

By Clifford Ndujihe & Marie-Therese Nanlong

ALL roads led to Polo field in Jos, Tuesday, as leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, welcomed Governor Caleb Mutfwang to the party.

Governor Mutfwang officially left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, penultimate Monday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC national chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, were among APC leaders being awaited at the packed Polo field to receive Mutfwang.

As early as 7am, various groups in colourful attire and dance troupes had made their way from many parts of Plateau to the venue for the event widely described as historic and transformative in the state’s political evolution.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the grand reception, Idris Wase, described the Governor’s decision as a defining moment that signals unity, stability, and a renewed commitment to people-centred governance.

Wase, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, insisted the grand reception has already ignited widespread excitement across Plateau State and beyond, drawing attention from political stakeholders, development partners, and the public.

Plateau State, the Committee Chairman noted, is “witnessing a profound political realignment, one that transcends party lines and reflects a growing consensus that governance must be anchored on collaboration, inclusiveness, and collective responsibility.”

This shift, he stated, is steadily creating a conducive atmosphere for accelerated infrastructural development, economic expansion, enhanced security, and increased social investment across both urban and rural communities.

He described Governor Mutfwang as “a visionary, principled, and people-oriented leader whose calm disposition and consultative leadership style have earned him respect across political divides.”

He further stressed, “On December 29, 2025, the Governor formally resigned from the People’s Democratic Party, citing prevailing realities and his commitment to clarity of purpose and effective service delivery.

“Barely days later, on January 2, 2026, he aligned with Progressive Governors under the APC platform, a move widely interpreted as a strategic step to position Plateau State within a broader national framework capable of attracting large-scale development initiatives.

“The Governor has consistently maintained that ‘the time is now’ for the Renewed Hope Agenda to take firm root in the State.”

Wase stated that the Governor’s entry into the APC represents the creation of a broad and unifying political platform that places the interests of the people above partisan considerations, bridges long-standing political and identity divides, and opens new pathways for improved road networks, job creation, strengthened security architecture, and better living standards.

The committee expressed optimism that the emerging political alignment under Governor Mutfwang’s leadership would foster a culture of peace, inclusiveness, cooperation and sustainable development, while attracting public and private investments to the state.

It appealed to the people of Plateau State to extend their renowned hospitality to visitors and to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly throughout the event.

“This grand reception belongs to all Plateau people,” the committee said, expressing confidence that the event would mark the beginning of a new chapter of unity, development, and shared prosperity for the state.