2027: Kwara APC chair mocks opposition over internal crises

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has criticised opposition parties in the state over what he described as unresolved internal crises surrounding their governorship candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Fagbemi said while the APC had successfully concluded its candidate selection process, some opposition parties were still struggling with disputes over the emergence of their candidates despite the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He spoke on Sunday during a visit by APC candidates to communities in Kwara South to appreciate party members for their support and commitment during the recently concluded primaries.

According to him, some political parties were yet to resolve disagreements arising from the emergence of multiple governorship candidates, even after the deadline for submission of candidates.

Speaking during visits to Ilemona, Erin-Ile and Offa, Fagbemi said residents of Kwara South had remained loyal to the APC, contributing to the successful conduct of the party’s primaries, which produced candidates for various elective positions, including its governorship candidate, Mr Salihu Yakubu-Danladi.

“Our purpose of coming here is to thank the people of Oyun and Offa Local Government Areas for standing firmly with the party during the primaries that produced our candidates.

“We appreciate your steadfastness, commitment and loyalty to the APC. We could not take your support for granted, which is why we deemed it necessary to return and express our gratitude,” he said.

Fagbemi said the APC governorship candidate, senatorial candidate, House of Representatives candidates and House of Assembly candidates joined the visit to personally thank party members and stakeholders for their support.

He added that the delegation also visited traditional rulers in the area to seek their blessings and appreciate their contributions to peace and democratic development.

The Onipe of Ipe, Oba Mufutau Lawal, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers in the area, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for what he described as significant developmental achievements across the state.

The monarch urged APC candidates to justify the confidence placed in them if elected and offered prayers for their success in the forthcoming elections.

Oba Lawal also reaffirmed the support of the people of Kwara South for the APC and pledged their commitment to the party’s candidates.