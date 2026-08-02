Gunmen attack Enugu church as security operatives intensify rescue of abducted victims

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A joint security team in Enugu State has intensified the trail of armed men alleged to have abducted three persons in a church at Inoyi, Affa Community in Udi Local Government Area on Sunday.

The joint security team comprised police operatives, Forest Guards, and members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the operatives, while closing in on the fleeing suspects, forced them to abandon one of the victims, who was rescued unhurt.

According to him, the assailants, however, escaped with the remaining two victims.

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mamman Giwa, had directed the Area Commander, Oji-River, and the Head of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) to further intensify ongoing operations.

The police commissioner directed them to deploy all available operational assets to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of the suspects.

He said that the commissioner also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID) to immediately generate actionable human and technical intelligence in support of the operation.

Ndukwe said the command would activate the surveillance and technical capabilities of the Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre to bolster the ongoing rescue efforts.

“The commissioner urges residents of the community to remain calm and continue to support the police with credible and actionable information.

“The command is assuring them that every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Such information can be reported through the following emergency lines: 08032003702, 08086671202, 112, 09134666668, or 09134448093, or via email at [email protected],” he said.

Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses said that the gunmen stormed the St Joseph Catholic Church, Inoyi, Affa around 8.30am and abducted a seminarian, the catechist and two other members of the church.

They said that the police and local security agencies came as soon as they were alerted.