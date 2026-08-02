Aide seeks Tinubu support in South-East

Mrs Chioma Nweze, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (South-East), has urged residents to support the President in 2027.

Nweze made the call on Sunday after inspecting ongoing federal road projects alongside the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi.

She said extensive road construction and rehabilitation projects had transformed the region and improved the living conditions of its people.

According to her, the scale of infrastructure development under Tinubu’s administration was unprecedented and reflected the President’s commitment to the South-East.

“This is unprecedented in the annals of the country, as the President has demonstrated unbridled love and affection for the people of the zone,” she said.

She said Tinubu deserved overwhelming support in the 2027 general election to sustain ongoing development across the region.

“President Tinubu, therefore, deserves to be voted for massively by the region in appreciation and to sustain this unrivalled development,” she said.

Nweze described the ongoing superhighway project traversing several states, including Ebonyi, as a transformative initiative for economic growth and connectivity.

She said the project would boost trade, facilitate transportation and strengthen links among communities across different parts of the country.

“This is democracy delivering its dividends in their entirety, and the South-East cannot wish for a better leader at the helm,” she said.

She also commended Tinubu for ongoing work on the Ndibe Bridge and major federal highways in the region.

“The President should also be commended for the monumental work on the Ndibe Bridge and other strategic road projects,” she said.

Nweze urged students in the South-East to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to pursue higher education.

She said the scheme was expanding educational opportunities and reducing financial barriers facing students across the country.

“NELFUND ensures that more students from the South-East have access to quality education and government programmes should be embraced,” she said.

The presidential aide also praised Umahi for closely supervising federal road projects and ensuring their timely execution nationwide.

“You are greatly repaying the confidence reposed in you by the President when he entrusted this responsibility to you,” she said.

Nweze recalled previous difficulties experienced by motorists on the Afikpo-Okigwe Federal Highway due to poor road conditions and security concerns.

“I remember we prayed fervently whenever family members travelled that road because of its deplorable condition and vulnerability,” she said.

She said the situation had changed significantly following improvements made through Umahi’s intervention and engineering expertise.

“The story has changed today, as you have deployed your engineering ingenuity to make travel on the road seamless,” she said.