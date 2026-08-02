Abia APC senatorial candidate rejects alleged substitution, insists on valid nomination

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Abia South Senatorial District, Chief Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jnr, has rejected reports of an alleged substitution of his candidature for the 2027 general election, describing the move as unlawful and without legal effect.

In a statement issued by him, Erondu insisted that he remains the duly nominated APC candidate, having won the party’s direct primary election held on May 18, 2026, across the 65 electoral wards in the six local government areas of Abia South Senatorial District.

Erondu, who currently represents Obingwa West State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, said the primary election was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies.

He maintained that the exercise was transparent, credible and conducted in line with the APC guidelines and the Electoral Act.

“I was officially declared winner and returned as the APC candidate by the Primary Election Committee constituted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC),” he said.

The lawmaker explained that following petitions by some aggrieved aspirants, the APC Appeal Committee reviewed the conduct of the primary election and affirmed his victory.

He added that INEC issued a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the APC Abia South Senatorial Primary Election Report on June 30, 2026, confirming him as the party’s candidate for the district.

Erondu, however, expressed concern over reports that his name was being replaced with that of Prince Paul Ikonne.

He warned that any attempt to substitute his candidature would contravene the Electoral Act, 2026, and the APC Constitution.

Citing Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2026, he said a political party could only substitute a candidate in cases of death, voluntary withdrawal through a personally signed written notice submitted to the party, or a court order affecting the nomination.

“I am alive. I have not withdrawn my candidature. I have never signed or submitted any notice withdrawing my candidature to the All Progressives Congress,” he stated.

Erondu called on the APC National Working Committee and other relevant organs of the party to respect the mandate given to him by members of the party in Abia South and uphold the integrity of the party’s internal democratic process.

He also urged INEC to rely on the Electoral Act and its official records, including the certified report of the APC Abia South Senatorial primary election, which he said confirmed his emergence as the party’s candidate.

The lawmaker appealed to his supporters to remain calm and focused, urging them not to be distracted by what he described as misinformation while continuing to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.