Commonwealth Games: Nigeria finishes 7th with 24 medals, emerges Africa’s best

Team Nigeria wrapped up its campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with an impressive seventh-place finish on the final medals table, collecting 24 medals across athletics, weightlifting, para-sports and judo.

The Nigerian contingent secured 10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, making it the highest-ranked African nation at the Games ahead of South Africa and Kenya.

Australia topped the overall standings with 171 medals, including 70 gold, while England finished second with 110 medals. Canada claimed third place, with India, Scotland and New Zealand completing the top six.

Nigeria’s performance was highlighted by several landmark achievements in athletics.

Samuel Ogazi made history by winning the men’s 400 metres in 44.25 seconds, becoming the first Nigerian to claim Commonwealth Games gold in the event.

Ezekiel Nathaniel also etched his name into the record books after becoming the first Nigerian man to win the Commonwealth title in the men’s 400m hurdles.

In the field events, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi captured Nigeria’s first-ever Commonwealth gold medal in the men’s shot put, while Ruth Usoro earned silver in the women’s long jump with one of the best performances of her career.

On the track, Udodi Onwuzurike claimed silver in the men’s 200 metres, improving on his sixth-place finish at the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Ella Onojuvwevwo also delivered a historic performance, ending Nigeria’s 32-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal in the women’s 400 metres by winning bronze.

World record holder Tobi Amusan added another medal to her decorated career after securing bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Nigeria’s relay teams also contributed to the medal haul. The mixed 4x400m team claimed bronze in the event’s Commonwealth Games debut, while the men’s 4x100m quartet also won bronze after Canada was disqualified following a successful appeal.

Beyond athletics, Nigeria’s weightlifters, para-athletes and judokas played key roles in boosting the country’s medal tally, reinforcing the nation’s strength across multiple sports.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games featured athletes from more than 74 nations and territories competing across 10 sports, with 1,168 medals awarded in 215 events.

Organisers said over 630,000 spectators attended competitions and festival activities during the 11-day event, while more than 4,000 volunteers contributed over 156,000 hours of service. The Games also generated nearly half a billion views across social media platforms.

Vanguard News