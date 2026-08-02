Osun election ‘ll expose INEC, security agencies’ 2027 plan — Olawepo-Hashim

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned that the forthcoming Osun State governorship election would expose what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies have in store for the 2027 general election, urging President Bola Tinubu to ensure a level playing field in the poll.

His warning came as he moved to rally a divided Accord Party in Osun State, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of betraying the party, rejected calls for political retaliation and urged members and supporters to close ranks, shun anti-party activities and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the election.

Hashim spoke after receiving the report of a seven-member committee of Accord Party stakeholders in Osun State, which consulted widely on recent political developments and briefed him on the state of the party.

As he reflected on the committee’s findings, he maintained that despite his grievances against Adeleke, he would not undermine the party’s electoral chances through retaliatory politics.

“Osun State election is the major off-season election before 2027. What happens would tell everyone what INEC and Nigeria security forces plan to do in 2027. The world is watching,” Olawepo-Hashim said, while calling on President Tinubu to guarantee a free, fair and credible contest.

He insisted that the future of the Accord Party in Osun would be determined by the loyalty and commitment of its members rather than the actions of a few individuals, urging supporters not to lose faith in the party.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has obviously acted as a disloyal Party man, but I will not respond by engaging in anti-party activities in Osun. Two wrongs do not make a right,” Olawepo-Hashim declared.

He maintained that his political decisions would continue to be guided by principle, democratic values and his Christian faith rather than bitterness or revenge.

“I am a Christian. The Bible teaches that vengeance belongs to the Lord. I have no reason to pursue political revenge,” he added.

Olawepo-Hashim, however, hinted that the Adeleke family’s recent political choices may have been shaped by pressures not apparent to the public, saying those realities informed his decision to exercise restraint instead of escalating the political dispute.

“The Adeleke family is under pressure that many people do not understand. I understand some of those realities and that is why I have chosen to exercise restraint in my political response. Sometimes politicians take decisions that appear illogical. Supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite the political pressure the APC has mounted against them is one such example. I am not angry with them; I pity them,” he said.

The Accord presidential candidate also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the party in Osun and across the country, urging members to deepen grassroots mobilisation as preparations gather pace for the governorship election.

“I sincerely appreciate every Accord member, elder and stakeholder in Osun State who has stood firmly with our Party and our Presidential agenda. Your loyalty, sacrifice and courage will never be forgotten or taken for granted,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim assured party faithful that their sacrifices would not be in vain, expressing confidence that the party’s future rested with members who remained committed to its ideals.

“The Accord Party belongs to its members. Its future would be determined by the loyalty, commitment and hard work of those who believe in its ideals. I urge every supporter in Osun to remain focused, united and mobilized for victory,” he said.

The latest intervention comes amid growing unease within the Accord Party following Governor Adeleke’s repeated endorsement of President Tinubu, a development that has deepened tensions between the governor and supporters of Hashim’s presidential bid ahead of the Osun governorship election.