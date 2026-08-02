Irish boxer Lee Reeves rushed to hospital after brutal knockout

Irish boxer Lee Reeves was taken to hospital after suffering a knockout defeat to compatriot Gary Cully during their lightweight contest in Dublin on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old was knocked down twice in the 10th round of the bout, which featured on the undercard of the Pierce O’Leary versus Mark Chamberlain event at the 3Arena.

Reeves was unable to beat the count after the second knockdown and was carried from the ring on a stretcher before being rushed to hospital.

Following the incident, Queensberry promoter Frank Warren issued a statement expressing support for the fighter and his family.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with Lee Reeves and his family at this time as he remains in hospital.

“Everyone at Queensberry is thinking of him and we’re in constant contact with his team regarding his condition as we hope for positive news.”

Cully also paid tribute to his opponent after the fight, wishing him a speedy recovery while praising his performance in the ring.

“My prayers and thoughts are with Lee Reeves, hopefully he’s okay,” Cully said.

“He came in there as a big underdog after fighting relatively at a lower level up until now, but he really showed that he can operate at a higher level. Huge credit to him.”

No further update on Reeves’ condition had been provided immediately after the fight.