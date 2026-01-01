Nigerian newspapers review: 2026 marks more robust phase for economic growth —Tinubu

President Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu saying that 2026 will mark a stronger phase of economic growth and a more prosperous year for Nigerians.

Another headline features the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) opposing the immediate implementation of the new tax reforms, warning they could worsen poverty.

Vanguard also reports that Peter Obi has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stating that he has been part of the coalition from its inception and declaring that 2026 will mark the start of Nigeria’s rescue journey.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with President Tinubu promising better economy and security amid knocks from the opposition.

Next paper, The Punch reports on the APC reaffirming support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, expressing confidence of victory as Mr Obi dumps LP for ADC.

Finally, The Nation reports on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu saying that the Oluremi@65 Education Fund had received N25.52 billion for the National Library project.

Vanguard News