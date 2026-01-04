New face of Alaafin, Ooni rivalry: Okanlomo of Yorubaland (Seyi Tinubu) VS Okanlomo Oodua (Dotun Sanusi)

The new face of the Alaafin, Ooni rivalry

By Dickson Omobola

The battle for cultural and traditional supremacy between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, appears to have deepened following the installation of Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s son, as Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin.

Two weeks ago, the Alaafin, at a ceremony that was graced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, members of the Federal Executive Council and traditional rulers from Nigeria and the Benin Republic, among others, conferred the title on Seyi.

The move by the Oyo monarch came barely a month after the Ooni of Ife, in a colourful ceremony, installed an Ibadan-based business tycoon, Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi, as Okanlomo Oodua.

The holder of Okanlomo is expected to promote Yoruba culture, advise the traditional ruler, foster unity, advance education and social welfare.

In August, the Alaafin had issued a warning to the Ooni, demanding that he revoke the chieftaincy title conferred on Sanusi.

At the time, Owoade, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, stated that Ooni’s action was an affront to his authority as the paramount ruler and superior head of Yorubaland.

The Oyo monarch demanded that the title be withdrawn within 48 hours or the Ooni be prepared to face the consequences.

The statement read in part: “The conferment of any chieftaincy title covering the entirety of Yorubaland remains the exclusive right of the Alaafin, as affirmed by the Supreme Court.

“By bestowing such a title, the Ooni has acted beyond his jurisdiction, disregarding the apex court ruling and undermining the revered institution of the Alaafin.”

However, in what appears like a symbolic attempt to reassert authority after the issue was settled, Owoade inaugurated Seyi with the prestigious title, to the pleasure of admirers of the President’s son.

Resolution

On October 25, the Yoruba traditional rulers at a peace meeting convened by businessman and philanthropist, Kessington Adebutu, as part of activities marking his birthday celebration, moved to settle the supremacy rift that arose from the designation of the prominent Ibadan son as Okanlomo.

At the meeting, both traditional leaders, whose harmonious relationship is considered vital to the social and political development of the Yoruba nation, appeared to have resolved their differences, thereby announcing the establishment of the Joint Council of Yoruba Unity, JCUY, a new body aimed at promoting peace, cultural preservation, and socioeconomic development across Yorubaland.

The royal fathers, in a communiqué they signed, and witnessed by Adebutu, and issued by Secretary of the Communiqué Drafting Committee, Kola Oyefeso, reaffirmed their shared commitment to unity, mutual respect and the advancement of the Yoruba nation.

They stated: “Today marks a defining moment in our shared history. We are committed to promoting harmony among Yoruba sons and daughters and to upholding the sacred values of mutual respect and brotherhood bequeathed to us by our forebears.”

Off guard

Meanwhile, Owoade’s decision to confer the title on the President’s son appeared to have caught many observers off guard, thereby reigniting conversations around an age-long supremacy battle that predates the occupants of both revered stools.

Some observers, who described the Alaafin’s decision to designate Seyi with the title as a clever move, also stated that the development could be a suggestion of a call for shared authority between both monarchs in the designation of revered titles within Yorubaland.

Long-lasting peace

Sharing his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, one Abraham Kowo stated that for lasting peace to reign between both first-class kings, similar titles should be jointly conferred by the Ooni and Alaafin in future.

Kowo said: “For peace to truly reign, titles bearing Oodua or Yorubaland should be jointly conferred by the Ooni and the Alaafin. This is a necessary step towards unity and harmony.”

One Steven, however, countered, requesting to be pointed to a place in history when Ooni gave such titles.

He said: “It is like saying for peace to reign, Nigeria and Benin should share part of Ogun State. When did Ooni start giving the title of Yorubaland?”

Flexing muscle

Ade, also noted on X: “Seyi should not have accepted this title knowing that Ooni had already installed someone as Okanlomo Oodua, which covers all Yorubaland, but Alaafin, being someone trying to rival Ooni yet again, installed Seyi with the same title.”

Meanwhile, another X user, Akewugberu Damilola, stated: “Ooni and Alaafin are both showing the muscle within their kingdoms. As it is, Ooni is leading in that regard.”

Division

In a recent interview with this news medium, Ifa Priest and traditional icon, Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon, had recounted that the battle between Ooni and Alaafin dates back to the advent of the colonialists, and later the political class gave birth to the current situation.

He referenced the rivalry between the late Oba Sijuwade Olubuse and the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, saying it was so fierce that it almost divided and rendered the Yoruba Council of Obas in then-Oyo State useless.

Elebuibon said: “They also extended their battle over who should be the consenting authority over the appointment of certain monarchs within the state before the creation of Osun from Oyo State.

“Even in the political space of the country, the two monarchs never united on any issue, which was the reason the Yoruba nation did not thrive politically as expected.”

Detriment

He, however, pleaded for harmony between both monarchs, adding: “Those very close to the Alaafin throne, fanning the embers of war, should know this regular supremacy battle is not in the interest of the Yoruba race globally.

“It is not a must that Alaafin Abimbola follows the footpath of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi over the revered Ooni throne.

“The two prominent traditional rulers must also come to realise that the progress and development of the Yoruba race must be more important than any supremacy battle; they must prioritise unity between them to endear unity among all the other traditional rulers cum Yorubaland. What is happening now brings embarrassment to the Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora.”